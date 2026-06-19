Iran waives Hormuz transit fees for 60 days as US ends naval blockade under new MoU framework

After months of disruption, blockades, and military confrontation, the Strait of Hormuz is showing its first signs of normalcy. Iran has announced a 60-day waiver on transit fees for commercial vessels using the strategically critical waterway, one of the first concrete measures under a newly signed 14-point memorandum of understanding with the United States. Hours later, the US military confirmed it had ceased all naval blockade enforcement around Iranian ports and coastal waters.

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Iran's Supreme National Security Council announced the fee suspension in a statement carried by state media on Thursday. The council said the Iranian government would cover all costs associated with the transit process during the two months, and that the Persian Gulf Strait Authority had been instructed to process vessel applications on a priority basis and issue permits as quickly as possible.

How the transit process works now

The fee waiver does not mean open access without conditions. Vessels wishing to use the strait must still obtain approval from the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, and ships are required to follow designated transit corridors and allocated schedules. Iran said these restrictions remain necessary given operational conditions and ongoing security concerns in the area, arguing that regulated movement would prevent accidents, ensure navigational safety, and allow traffic to resume in a controlled manner.

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The authority is expected to release additional technical guidance and implementation details in the coming days. Iran also confirmed that mine-clearance operations in and around the waterway would proceed in accordance with provisions set out in the MoU.

The US side of the equation

The American response was equally significant. US Central Command confirmed that American forces had stopped enforcing any blockade measures affecting vessels moving to or from Iranian ports and coastal waters. "American forces are not impeding the transit of vessels to or from Iranian ports. All US military blockade enforcement efforts have ceased," the command said in a statement posted on X.

The parallel announcements from Tehran and Washington represent the first tangible, coordinated steps taken under the US-Iran agreement since it was signed.

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Why this matters

The Strait of Hormuz carries a substantial share of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas exports, making it one of the most consequential maritime passages on the planet. The question of transit fees had been a sensitive issue during negotiations. US officials had insisted that freedom of navigation through the strait was essential to restoring confidence in global energy and shipping markets. Tehran's decision to absorb all transit costs for two months is a direct response to that concern.

The 60-day framework under the MoU covers broader issues, including regional security, maritime navigation, sanctions relief, and Iran's nuclear programme. Shipping companies, energy markets, and governments across the region will be watching closely to see whether the implementation holds, and whether the momentum carries into the deeper negotiations that follow.