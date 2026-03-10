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Iran war: 5,000 tons of diesel en route to Bangladesh from India amid energy constraints

Iran war: 5,000 tons of diesel en route to Bangladesh from India amid energy constraints

Fuel supply constraints: Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation chief said they want to bring in the diesel planned for the next six months within the next two months.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Mar 10, 2026 11:24 AM IST
Iran war: 5,000 tons of diesel en route to Bangladesh from India amid energy constraints Iran war: India will give Bangladesh 180,000 tons of diesel each year, as part of an agreement

US-Israel-Iran war: As Bangladesh copes with an energy crisis, it is looking forward to the consignment from India. Chairman of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), Muhammad Rezanur Rahman said that the 5,000 tons of diesel on the way to Bangladesh is part of an agreement with India. 

Rahman, speaking to ANI, said, “We have an agreement with India, and according to that agreement, India will supply 180,000 tons of diesel to Bangladesh via the pipeline each year. The 5,000 tons of diesel that is arriving now is a part of that agreement.” 

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He said as per the agreement with India, “at least 90,000 tons of diesel should be imported to Bangladesh within six months”. "The consignment arriving today is 5,000 tons, and we hope that within the next two months, we will bring in the total diesel amount for the entire six months," said Rahman. 

BANGLADESH IN CRISIS

Bangladesh's energy crisis has led to the closure of universities and launched fuel rationing. Authorities shut all public and private universities across the country to not only reduce electricity consumption but also to ease traffic congestion. Authorities have said that university campuses consume large amounts of electricity for the residential halls, laboratories, air conditioning and the classrooms. 

The nation relies on imports for 95 per cent of its energy needs, and has imposed daily limits on fuel sales amid panic buying and stockpiling. 

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The Bangladeshi government has also asked institutions and offices to use electricity more efficiently. 

The country has also bought LNG from the spot market at sharply higher rates, as well as is seeking additional cargoes to bridge supply gaps. A senior officials in the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources said that they are doing everything to “reduce consumption and ensure stability in power, fuel and import supplies”.

Published on: Mar 10, 2026 11:24 AM IST
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