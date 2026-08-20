'Iran will never have a nuclear weapon': Trump launches most severe economic campaign against Tehran

He did not name specific countries or detail exactly what penalties would be imposed, but left no ambiguity about the scope of what Washington is planning.

What the campaign targets

Trump's warning covered a broad range of activities that have historically been used to help sanctioned countries stay afloat economically. He specifically called out oil smuggling, financial swap arrangements, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries and the use of front companies, all methods Iran has used in the past to circumvent existing restrictions.

The message was directed at allies as much as at Iran itself, with Trump urging countries to actively join Washington in severing Tehran's connections to international financial and commercial systems.

Trump's case against Iran

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The announcement came with a pointed message about the diplomatic path not taken. "No one has given the Islamic Republic of Iran a greater opportunity to make a Deal than me," Trump said, adding that Tehran had "failed to take it."

He described the forthcoming measures as "economic warfare and isolation on an unprecedented scale" and argued that Iran's military had already been critically weakened, claiming its navy had been destroyed, its air force crippled and its military manufacturing reduced to rubble. He said Iran's economy was already under significant strain, and that the new measures would further restrict the country's ability to function internationally.

"These HISTORIC MEASURES will cripple them and their ability to project terror worldwide," Trump said.

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He closed with a declaration that has been central to his stated rationale for the entire conflict: "IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON."