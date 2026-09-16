Sonata Software shares gain 4% on five-year pact with Amazon Web Services

Shares of Sonata Software opened at Rs 291.75 apiece against their previous close of Rs 281.45. The stock touched a high of Rs 291.75 and a low of Rs 277.05 so far. The day's high marked a gain of around 3.65 per cent over the previous closing price.

Under the agreement, Sonata will invest in dedicated AWS-focused sales, presales, technical and delivery capabilities. The companies will also expand their joint go-to-market efforts across sectors including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, manufacturing, IT and healthcare. Sonata will leverage AWS programmes such as the Migration Acceleration Program and Managed Services Program to support complex cloud transformation initiatives and help customers move from legacy technology environments to modern cloud architectures.

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The collaboration will combine Sonata's modernisation engineering capabilities with AWS cloud services across several initiatives. The focus will include greater adoption of Amazon Aurora, Amazon Redshift, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker, Amazon EC2, Amazon EKS and AWS Transform. The companies aim to help enterprises improve resilience and operational agility while building scalable foundations for digital and AI-led transformation.

The five-year agreement is expected to allow Sonata to deepen its AWS practice and align its technical and go-to-market resources with customer requirements. The company said the investments and transformation of its AWS business have positioned it for growth, with the SCA serving as a core mechanism.

Sujit Mohanty, Managing Director and CEO of Sonata Software’s Domestic Business, said, "This five-year collaboration with AWS represents an important step in advancing our cloud business in India. It will allow us to deepen our AWS capabilities, engage customers earlier in their transformation journeys, and address more strategic opportunities."

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AWS India and South Asia also said Indian enterprises are moving beyond initial cloud adoption towards modernising critical workloads and building foundations for AI-driven innovation. The collaboration, according to AWS, brings together Sonata's modernisation engineering expertise and AWS cloud services to help customers accelerate complex transformations.

Sonata Information Technology is a wholly owned domestic subsidiary of Sonata Software and partners with Indian enterprise customers on digital transformation, including cloud adoption and scaling, hybrid cloud platform management and enterprise IT security environments.