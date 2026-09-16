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'Hanuman Ansh' box office collection: Devotional drama to cross ₹250 crore soon in India; beats 'Haiwaan', 'Mirzapur'

'Hanuman Ansh' box office collection: Devotional drama to cross ₹250 crore soon in India; beats 'Haiwaan', 'Mirzapur'

The no-frills film, based on the life and chronicles of Neem Karoli Baba, is all set to cross the ₹250 crore mark at the domestic ticket counters soon.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 9:10 AM IST
'Hanuman Ansh' box office collection: Devotional drama to cross ₹250 crore soon in India; beats 'Haiwaan', 'Mirzapur'Box Office Clash: Not only has Hanuman Ansh proven the power of word of mouth, it has also stood tall against recent releases.

Hanuman Ansh, the low-budget devotional drama that has taken the country by storm, is out to achieve yet another milestone at the box office. The no-frills film, based on the life and chronicles of Neem Karoli Baba, is all set to cross the ₹250 crore mark at the domestic ticket counters soon.

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Miraculous run at the box office

The film has had a stupendous run at the box office so far, to say the least. Hanuman Ansh, which opened at a meagre ₹10 lakh in India, went onto rake in ₹10.40 crore by the end of its third week.

Further, the film saw a real boost in its collections as it saw an unprecedented rise in its earnings after the third week.

Hanuman Ansh mopped up ₹61 crore by its fourth week, ₹90 crore in its fifth week. The film went onto make ₹10.50 crore on its day 36, ₹18.50 crore on its day 37, ₹22.50 crore on its day 38, ₹8.25 crore on its day 29, and ₹8.25 crore on its day 40.

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With this, the film's total India net collection stands at ₹231.13 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. This translates into India gross collection of ₹272.90 crore. The film went onto earn ₹18.50 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide earnings to ₹291.40 crore.

MUST READ | 'Mirzapur: The Movie' box office day 11: Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kishan-starrer eyes ₹200 crore in India. Will it top Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4?

How has it fared against recent releases?

Not only has Hanuman Ansh proven the power of word of mouth, it has also stood tall against recent releases - Haiwaan and Mirzapur: The Movie.

Haiwaan, the crime thriller featuring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles, is on path to be declared a disaster. The film has made a total of ₹8.75 crore in terms of net domestic box office earnings, taking its India gross collections to ₹10.46 crore.

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Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal-starrer Mirzapur: The Movie, on the other hand, has managed to stand its ground against Hanuman Ansh. Mirzapur: The Movie, based on the popular OTT series Mirzapur, is eyeing the ₹200 crore mark at the domestic box office.

As of its 12th day, the film has made ₹195.70 crore in terms of India net box office collection, taking its domestic gross collection to ₹233.14 crore.

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Published on: Sep 16, 2026 9:10 AM IST
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