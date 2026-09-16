'Hanuman Ansh' box office collection: Devotional drama to cross ₹250 crore soon in India; beats 'Haiwaan', 'Mirzapur'

Miraculous run at the box office

The film has had a stupendous run at the box office so far, to say the least. Hanuman Ansh, which opened at a meagre ₹10 lakh in India, went onto rake in ₹10.40 crore by the end of its third week.

Further, the film saw a real boost in its collections as it saw an unprecedented rise in its earnings after the third week.

Hanuman Ansh mopped up ₹61 crore by its fourth week, ₹90 crore in its fifth week. The film went onto make ₹10.50 crore on its day 36, ₹18.50 crore on its day 37, ₹22.50 crore on its day 38, ₹8.25 crore on its day 29, and ₹8.25 crore on its day 40.

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With this, the film's total India net collection stands at ₹231.13 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. This translates into India gross collection of ₹272.90 crore. The film went onto earn ₹18.50 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide earnings to ₹291.40 crore.

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How has it fared against recent releases?

Not only has Hanuman Ansh proven the power of word of mouth, it has also stood tall against recent releases - Haiwaan and Mirzapur: The Movie.

Haiwaan, the crime thriller featuring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles, is on path to be declared a disaster. The film has made a total of ₹8.75 crore in terms of net domestic box office earnings, taking its India gross collections to ₹10.46 crore.

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Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal-starrer Mirzapur: The Movie, on the other hand, has managed to stand its ground against Hanuman Ansh. Mirzapur: The Movie, based on the popular OTT series Mirzapur, is eyeing the ₹200 crore mark at the domestic box office.

As of its 12th day, the film has made ₹195.70 crore in terms of India net box office collection, taking its domestic gross collection to ₹233.14 crore.