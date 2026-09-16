Sensex, Nifty open higher; rate sensitive stocks lead gains 

NTPC and HDFC Bank were the only Sensex losers, falling up to 0.30%.

Rate sensitive stocks such as auto shares and banking stocks were trading in the green. BSE auto index surged 469 pts to 59,590 and BSE bankex rose 363 pts to 63,519.

BSE consumer durables index too rose 234 pts to 60,917, lending strength to the broader market.

A fall in brent crude prices also boosted sentiment in Indian equities. Brent crude futures fell 93 cents, or 0.86%, to $107.82 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures declined 97 cents, or 0.92%, to $104.86 a barrel.

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On Tuesday, both benchmarks had risen over $3, reaching their highest levels since May 19 amid concerns over supply disruptions and Saudi Arabia’s reduction in oil shipments to Europe.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities said, "We believe that as long as the market trades below 23,300/74,400, the correction is likely to continue. On the downside, the Nifty could slip towards 23,000, while the Sensex may move towards 73,700. Further weakness could drag the indices towards 22,900–22,800/73,500–73,200. On the flip side, a sustained move above 23,300/74,400 could trigger a pullback towards 23,400–23,450/74,500–74,800. The overall market texture remains volatile. Hence, level-based trading with strict risk management would be an ideal strategy for day traders."

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "In today’s meeting, the Fed is most likely to raise interest rates by 25 bp. However, this is unlikely to impact the market since it is already discounted by the market. More market moving will be the Fed commentary on the evolving macro-outlook and the likely rate action going forward."

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Previous session

Sensex slumped 777.94 points or 1.04 per cent to close at 74,003.82, while the NSE Nifty50 index declined 279.50 points or 1.19 per cent to end at 23,118.60.