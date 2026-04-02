Iran's letter to Americans: ‘We harbour no enmity; US launched aggression amid negotiations’

In an open letter to Americans, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian, wrote that the Iranian people harbour no enmity towards people of other nations. He said that it was the US who launched two acts of aggression amid negotiations. The letter stated that Iran has never initiated a war since the time the US was formed. The President also asked which of the US citizens' interests are truly being served by the war.

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The President, in his letter, said: “The Iranian people harbor no enmity toward other nations, including the people of America, Europe, or neighboring countries. Even in the face of repeated foreign interventions and pressures throughout their proud history, Iranians have consistently drawn a clear distinction between governments and the peoples they govern.” He said portraying Iran as a threat is “neither consistent with historical reality nor with present-day observable facts”.

The war is the product of political and economic whims of the powerful, the letter stated, adding that an enemy is manufactured to “justify pressure, maintain military dominance, sustain the arms industry, and control strategic markets”. If the threat does not exist, then it is invented, it said.

Iran’s retaliation is a “measured response grounded in legitimate self-defence, and by no means an initiation of war or aggression”, he said.

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While originally, the US and Iran did not have hostile relations, it changed when America “aimed at preventing the nationalisation of Iran’s own resources”. The American 1953 tension sowed deep distrust towards US policies. The US’ backing of the Shah regime and of Saddam Hussein in 1980s, the imposition of sanctions, and the unprovoked military aggression have failed to weaken Iran, he said.

“The destructive and inhumane impact of sanctions, war, and aggression on the lives of the resilient Iranian people must not be underestimated. The continuation of military aggression and recent bombings profoundly affect people’s lives, attitudes, and perspectives. This reflects a fundamental human truth: when war inflicts irreparable harm on lives, homes, cities, and futures, people will not remain indifferent toward those responsible,” stated the letter.

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He asked which of the American people’s interests are truly being served by this war. “Was there any objective threat from Iran to justify such behavior? Does the massacre of innocent children, the destruction of cancer-treatment pharmaceutical facilities, or boasting about bombing a country “back to the stone ages” serve any purpose other than further damaging the United States’ global standing,” asked the president.

The President said Iran pursued negotiations, reached an agreement, and fulfilled all its commitments but it was the US’ decision to withdraw from the agreement and launch two acts of aggression. These choices “served the delusions of a foreign aggressor”, the letter added.

“Is it not also the case that America has entered this aggression as a proxy for Israel, influenced and manipulated by that regime? Is it not that Israel, by manufacturing an Iranian threat, seeks to divert global attention away from its crimes toward the Palestinians? Is it not evident that Israel now aims to fight Iran to the last American soldier and the last American taxpayer dollar – shifting the burden of its delusions onto Iran, the region, and the United States itself in pursuit of illegitimate interests,” the letter asked.

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The Iranian President asked Americans to “look beyond the machinery of misinformation”. He urged them to speak to people who have visited Iran, engage with scholars and accomplished immigrants who are contributing at Western nations on various fronts.

“Throughout its millennia of proud history, Iran has outlasted many aggressors. All that remains of them are tarnished names in history, while Iran endures – resilient, dignified, and proud,” he said.