Is Europe getting ready for war? Sweden and Finland are telling their people to get ready for 'crisis'

Sweden is sending a stark message to its citizens: get ready for the worst. On Monday, the Swedish government began distributing five million pamphlets urging residents to prepare for the possibility of war, as neighboring Finland launched a new website on crisis preparedness.

Both nations, historically neutral, abandoned decades of military non-alignment to join NATO after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, ramping up their defense measures amidst rising regional tensions. “The security situation is serious, and we all need to strengthen our resilience to face various crises and ultimately war,” said Mikael Frisell, director of Sweden's Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB), which is responsible for the pamphlet distribution.

The booklet, titled If Crisis or War Comes, is an updated version of a document that has been issued only five times since World War II, with the last version sent in 2018. It outlines potential threats Sweden faces—ranging from military conflicts to natural disasters, cyberattacks, and terrorism—and provides practical tips, like stocking up on non-perishable food and storing water.

Over the next two weeks, 5.2 million copies of the 32-page pamphlet, complete with simple illustrations, will reach Swedish households. The guide is available in print in Swedish and English, with digital versions offered in multiple languages, including Arabic, Farsi, and Ukrainian, to reach as many residents as possible.

Sweden’s former army chief, Micael Byden, added a chilling note to the government’s preparedness campaign when he advised Swedes in January to consider their own readiness: “Swedes have to mentally prepare for war,” he said.

Meanwhile, Finland, which shares a significant 830-mile border with Russia, has launched an online hub focused on preparedness for various crises. As both Sweden and Finland continue to bolster their defenses, their NATO membership marks a historic shift, underscoring the urgency of readiness as regional tensions remain high.