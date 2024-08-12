'World must act to save beleaguered Hindus of Bangladesh,' says Amish Tripathi as eminent scholars write open letter

Even after a week since Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka, Hindus in Bangladesh continue to face violent attacks. Reports indicate that in areas like Panchagarh and Nilphamari, houses have been burned, while temples in Meherpur have been vandalised and set on fire. Women have also been targeted, prompting desperate appeals to India for protection.

Related Articles

As these attacks persist, eminent authors, academics, and members of civil society in India have written an open letter expressing anguish over what they describe as an "ongoing Hindu genocide" in the neighboring country.

An Open Letter written by authors, academics and eminent members of the civil society expressing anguish at the ongoing Hindu genocide in Bangladesh.



Please share it widely, particularly with your elected representatives. The world must act to save the beleaguered Hindus of… https://t.co/MFmTuspmxc pic.twitter.com/sspeZ27cPd — Amish Tripathi (@authoramish) August 12, 2024

Signed by renowned figures such as author Amish Tripathi, scientist Anand Ranganathan, Supreme Court lawyer J Sai Deepak, and public speaker Dushyanth Sridhar, the letter highlights a renewed and alarming pattern of targeted violence against Hindus in the region.

"In recent days, we have observed deeply troubling events, including the burning of an ISKCON center in Meherpur, the vandalism of multiple Hindu temples across the country, and videos showing rioters celebrating the lynching of Hindus," states the letter, which is also signed by RSS member Ratan Sharda and auhor Hindol Sengupta.

"Tragically, these acts of violence are neither isolated nor are they without precedent," the letter said, adding the Hindu population in Bangladesh has historically endured repeated waves of persecution, which often intensify during periods of political instability.

Since 1971, the letter states, when 2.5 million Hindus were murdered by the Pakistani regime before the formation of Bangladesh, "there has been an ongoing and systematic pogrom against Hindus". Citing reports, the letter states that there have been over 3,600 attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh since 2013.

The current developments in Bangladesh have further destabilised the situation, resulting in increased attacks on minority communities, the letter says. "These events are reminiscent of the tragic exodus of Hindus from Bangladesh in previous decades, underscoring a recurring cycle of violence that must be urgently addressed."

The authors urge the Indian government to take immediate action. "Given the severity of these circumstances, we respectfully request your intervention to bring this matter to the attention of your elected representatives, urging them to address this issue at the highest levels of government," the letter pleads.

They also call on the Indian Parliament to pass a unanimous resolution recognizing the ongoing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and condemning this wave of communal violence.

