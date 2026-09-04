'Junk' borrower: Pakistan raises $3 billion in landmark Eurobond deal. Major market return?

The fundraise was structured across intermediate and long-term maturities to appeal to a broad base of institutional investors:

5.5-year tranche: Raised $1.75 billion carrying a coupon rate of 7.50%.

10-year tranche: Raised $1.25 billion carrying a coupon rate of 7.90%.

The transaction represents the first issuance under Pakistan’s newly established Global Medium-Term Note (GMTN) Programme, building on the momentum of its earlier Panda Bond offering. Managed by a syndicate of global bookrunners — including Citi, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD, MUFG, and Standard Chartered — the issuance forms part of an active sovereign liability management framework.

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By extending repayment horizons, the finance ministry aims to reduce refinancing risks, diversify funding, and replace expensive, short-term debt with longer-duration financing. This strategy extends recent domestic policy actions, where Pakistan executed substantial early retirements of short-dated domestic debt.

What a 'junk-rated' status actually means

The market return comes despite Pakistan retaining a "junk-rated" sovereign credit rating, a designation that flags higher default risk compared to investment-grade borrowers. While the word "junk" can sound alarming, it does not mean investors expect an immediate default.

Credit-rating agencies assign ratings based on repayment likelihood; lower ratings simply mean investors demand a higher return to compensate for perceived risk. Pakistan remains near the bottom of the credit-rating ladder, with Moody's rating the country at B3, several levels below investment grade.

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However, recent upgrades by S&P and Moody's reflect tangible progress since Pakistan received an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package in 2022 to avert default, stabilize foreign-exchange reserves, and implement structural reforms.

Why global investors are taking the risk

Beyond domestic reform, the timing of the issuance benefited from a highly favorable global backdrop. Global investors are currently in an intense yield-seeking mode, with risk premiums on junk bonds floating near two-decade lows.

To attract capital, Pakistan offered high coupon yields of 7.50% and 7.90%, allowing it to capitalize on a market window where international investors are unusually comfortable taking on sovereign risk in exchange for higher returns. However, market analysts note that this favorable borrowing window may not stay open indefinitely.

Contrasting economic path of India

The trajectory stands in sharp contrast to neighboring India, which continues its steady economic ascent within investment-grade territory. Just days ago, Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) upgraded India's sovereign credit rating from BBB+ to A- with a stable outlook.

JCR highlighted India's robust economic expansion of around 7 percent, resilient consumer spending, strong public investment, and banking sector health, noting a decline in non-performing loans to below 2 percent.

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While Pakistan's successful bond issuance signals a decisive shift from crisis to stabilisation, officials acknowledge that sustained investor confidence will require deepening fiscal discipline, boosting export competitiveness, and executing long-term productivity reforms as the country navigates the road ahead.