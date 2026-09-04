Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
'Junk' borrower: Pakistan raises $3 billion in landmark Eurobond deal. Major market return?

'Junk' borrower: Pakistan raises $3 billion in landmark Eurobond deal. Major market return?

Credit-rating agencies assign ratings based on repayment likelihood; lower ratings simply mean investors demand a higher return to compensate for perceived risk. Pakistan remains near the bottom of the credit-rating ladder, with Moody's rating the country at B3, several levels below investment grade.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 4, 2026 3:31 PM IST
'Junk' borrower: Pakistan raises $3 billion in landmark Eurobond deal. Major market return?

In a landmark return to international capital markets, cash-strapped Pakistan has successfully executed the largest single Eurobond transaction in its history, securing $3 billion from global institutional investors. The milestone transaction reflects a sharp turnaround in investor appetite for the South Asian nation, drawing nearly $6 billion in total demand—almost double the offered amount.

Advertisement

Confirming the execution, the country's Ministry of Finance posted on X: "Pakistan issues record $3 billion — single largest international bonds raise in Pakistan's history; global demand nears $6 billion".

The fundraise was structured across intermediate and long-term maturities to appeal to a broad base of institutional investors:

  • 5.5-year tranche: Raised $1.75 billion carrying a coupon rate of 7.50%. 
  • 10-year tranche: Raised $1.25 billion carrying a coupon rate of 7.90%. 

The transaction represents the first issuance under Pakistan’s newly established Global Medium-Term Note (GMTN) Programme, building on the momentum of its earlier Panda Bond offering. Managed by a syndicate of global bookrunners — including Citi, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD, MUFG, and Standard Chartered — the issuance forms part of an active sovereign liability management framework.

Advertisement

By extending repayment horizons, the finance ministry aims to reduce refinancing risks, diversify funding, and replace expensive, short-term debt with longer-duration financing. This strategy extends recent domestic policy actions, where Pakistan executed substantial early retirements of short-dated domestic debt.

What a 'junk-rated' status actually means 

The market return comes despite Pakistan retaining a "junk-rated" sovereign credit rating, a designation that flags higher default risk compared to investment-grade borrowers. While the word "junk" can sound alarming, it does not mean investors expect an immediate default.

Credit-rating agencies assign ratings based on repayment likelihood; lower ratings simply mean investors demand a higher return to compensate for perceived risk. Pakistan remains near the bottom of the credit-rating ladder, with Moody's rating the country at B3, several levels below investment grade.

Advertisement

However, recent upgrades by S&P and Moody's reflect tangible progress since Pakistan received an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package in 2022 to avert default, stabilize foreign-exchange reserves, and implement structural reforms.

Why global investors are taking the risk 

Beyond domestic reform, the timing of the issuance benefited from a highly favorable global backdrop. Global investors are currently in an intense yield-seeking mode, with risk premiums on junk bonds floating near two-decade lows.

To attract capital, Pakistan offered high coupon yields of 7.50% and 7.90%, allowing it to capitalize on a market window where international investors are unusually comfortable taking on sovereign risk in exchange for higher returns. However, market analysts note that this favorable borrowing window may not stay open indefinitely.

Contrasting economic path of India 

The trajectory stands in sharp contrast to neighboring India, which continues its steady economic ascent within investment-grade territory. Just days ago, Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) upgraded India's sovereign credit rating from BBB+ to A- with a stable outlook.

JCR highlighted India's robust economic expansion of around 7 percent, resilient consumer spending, strong public investment, and banking sector health, noting a decline in non-performing loans to below 2 percent.

Advertisement

While Pakistan's successful bond issuance signals a decisive shift from crisis to stabilisation, officials acknowledge that sustained investor confidence will require deepening fiscal discipline, boosting export competitiveness, and executing long-term productivity reforms as the country navigates the road ahead.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 4, 2026 3:31 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more