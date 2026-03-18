Kathmandu activist becomes Nepal's first transgender lawmaker: Who is Bhumika Shrestha

Bhumika Shrestha's journey from a young child in Kathmandu struggling with identity to becoming Nepal's first transgender lawmaker marks a defining moment in the country's social and political landscape.

Nepal's Election Commission confirmed the 37-year-old as a proportional‑representation MP from the centrist Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) which won a majority in parliament with 182 seats last week. She will sit in the 275‑member House of Representatives elected on March 5.

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"I am very excited but also feel the responsibility on my shoulders," Ms Shrestha, told AFP.

Who is Bhumika Shrestha?

Born in Kathmandu and assigned male at birth, Shrestha grew up in a society where gender identity was often misunderstood. From an early age, she felt different and gravitated towards expressions that did not align with societal expectations. While her family offered some support, her school years were marked by bullying and confusion, experiences that would later shape her advocacy.

Over time, Shrestha embraced her identity as a transgender woman and became one of the most visible faces of Nepal's LGBTQ+ rights movement. She has been closely associated with the Blue Diamond Society, a leading organisation working for sexual and gender minorities in the country. Through her work, she has advocated for legal recognition, social acceptance and equal rights for the community.

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Her activism has contributed to several milestones in Nepal's progressive LGBTQ+ framework. She played a role in pushing for the recognition of a "third gender" category in official documents , a move that positioned Nepal as one of South Asia's more inclusive nations. Notably, she also became one of the first individuals to travel internationally using a passport marked under the "other" gender category, symbolising a breakthrough in identity recognition.

Beyond activism, Shrestha has also explored creative fields, working as an actress and appearing in films and documentaries. Her public persona blends advocacy with visibility, using media and storytelling to highlight the lived realities of transgender individuals.

Her efforts have earned international recognition, including the prestigious International Women of Courage Award in 2022, which acknowledged her sustained work in advancing LGBTQ+ rights and social justice.

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Now that she has entered Nepal's Parliament, Shrestha's role has expanded from activism to policymaking. Her election is being seen as a historic milestone, not just for representation but also for the broader acceptance of gender diversity in mainstream politics.