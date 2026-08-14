Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
‘Like never been seen…’: US plans to roll out ‘economic isolation’ for Iran next week

‘Like never been seen…’: US plans to roll out ‘economic isolation’ for Iran next week

US-Iran war: The US stated it could maintain a naval blockade of Iran indefinitely, despite falling global oil supply and rising regional tensions.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026 9:59 AM IST
‘Like never been seen…’: US plans to roll out ‘economic isolation’ for Iran next weekUS plans economic isolation for Iran as the war wages on

US-Iran war: The US plans to impose unprecedented ‘economic isolation’ on Iran, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. He said Washington will soon announce new economic measures against Tehran, combined with a continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This move comes as the Trump administration increases financial pressure while ceasefire talks remain stalled.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the US also stated it could maintain a naval blockade of Iran indefinitely, despite falling global oil supply and rising regional tensions. The Strait of Hormuz, a key route for about one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas shipments, showed no signs of a breakthrough.

MUST READ | Who controls the Strait of Hormuz? US says Washington, Iran says Tehran

In an interview with Newsmax, Bessent said, "Watch this space for more announcements coming next week because we are going to apply measures like have never been seen in the history of economic isolation in a country." He described the strategy as a combination of economic isolation and a continued blockade to prevent any movement in or out of Iranian ports.

Advertisement

Iran’s economy has suffered greatly from the war, with much of its industrial capacity destroyed and crude exports limited by the US blockade. Despite previous sanctions failing to change Tehran’s nuclear programme or control over the Strait of Hormuz, the country has faced severe economic challenges.

DON'T MISS | 'IRGC is decimated and fleeing': Trump says US blockade has full control of Hormuz

Trump has recently renewed efforts to increase economic pressure on Iran amid concerns over munitions shortages and reluctance to expand the military campaign. Trump told Axios that he was "low-keying it" with Iran, noting the country’s high inflation and lack of money.

Trump is also under domestic pressure to end the unpopular war, with high fuel prices affecting his approval ratings ahead of the midterm elections in November. He has claimed the US has "total control" over the strait, a statement denied by Iran.

Advertisement

MUST READ | ‘Just watching…’: Trump says US ‘low-keying it’ with Iran as Tehran demands concessions to reopen Hormuz

Meanwhile, Iran has reorganised its military for a more aggressive stance abroad as peace talks remain deadlocked. Tehran insists the waterway will not reopen until sanctions are lifted and frozen Iranian assets released. Both sides claim control of the strategic strait and seek concessions unlikely to be met.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the military could enforce the blockade indefinitely by rotating ships. He made the remarks during a trip to Panama. With a tentative June deal to end the war now collapsed, Iran has sought leverage by controlling the strait and has attacked vessels attempting to transit it.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 14, 2026 9:59 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more