Maldives’ main opposition party hails President Muizzu’s ‘sudden recalibration’ of India policy, seeks apology for ‘lies’

The main opposition party in Maldives, Maldivian Democratic Party, has welcomed President Mohammad Muizzu-led government’s “sudden recalibration” of its India policy.

Abdulla Shahid, president of the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), made the remarks after meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Male on August 10.

The MDP president said that his party “calls on the Muizzu government to issue a public apology for the actions, lies and irresponsible comments from its officials which have resulted in significant damage to the Maldives’ foreign and economic outlook.”

Jaishankar is on a three-day official visit to the Maldives to reset the bilateral relationship, the first high-level trip from India after the archipelago nation’s pro-China President Muizzu assumed office last year.

“The Maldives has always been confident that India will always be the first responder any time the Maldives dials an international 911,” he said.

Shahid said the “current government’s initial stoking of anti-India sentiments through aggressive slogans, mockery and the branding of a time-tested friend and development partner as a regional bully, has caused a decline in the Maldives international standing, economic loss, and many other unnecessary difficulties, and challenges.”

“With this in mind, the MDP welcomes the sudden recalibration of the Maldives-India policy of President Muizzu’s government, from its previous India Out policy,” Shahid said.

India’s relationship with the Maldives has come under severe strain since Muizzu, who is known for his pro-China outlook, assumed the President’s office late last year.

On August 10, President Muizzu described India as “one of the closest allies” and reaffirmed his administration’s full commitment to strengthening the historic and close connections between the two countries.

“The MDP hopes that this shift will not be temporary or superficial, but consistent and meaningful in the best interests of the people of the Maldives,” Shahid said.

The MDP thanked India for its steadfast support of the people of the Maldives.

The Maldives is a key partner for India in the Indian Ocean region and the two nations aspire to turn their cooperation into a modern partnership, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on August 11.

Jaishankar’s remarks came as he along with his Maldivian counterpart Moosa Zameer attended the handing over ceremony of Addu Reclamation and Shore Protection Project and inauguration of the 4-lane Detour Link road project facilitated by the Government of India under the Line of Credit of EXIM Bank.

In the last few years, India has invested around $220 million which provides a fair idea of the importance that India attaches to regional development in the Maldives, he said.

This was the first high-level trip from New Delhi after the Maldives President, Mohamed Muizzu, assumed office nearly nine months ago. Muizzu visited India in June and attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour and an important partner in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and our Vision ‘SAGAR’, that is, Security and Growth for All in the Region,” the MEA said in a statement ahead of Jaishankar’s visit to the island nation.