Mojtaba awaiting prosthetic leg, surgery on hand, face burnt: So, who is running Iran?

While Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was named the next supreme leader of Iran, his whereabouts and conspicuous absence from the public have been a topic of discussion. He has not been seen since the attack that took out his father, but Iran has dismissed concerns about his health. However, a new report now points otherwise.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to a report in The New York Times, Khamenei is gravely wounded but is mentally sharp and engaged. He had three operations on a leg and is awaiting a prosthetic. He had surgery on one hand, while his face and lips have been burned severely. The report added that his facial injuries have made it difficult for him to speak. The officials, speaking with NYT, said that he would eventually need plastic surgery.

He has kept away from making any public appearance because he does not want to appear vulnerable or sound weak in a public address. Mojtaba has issued many written statements that have been read out on television or posted online.

DON'T MISS | Mojtaba Khamenei unconscious, under treatment; unable to run Iran: Report

Advertisement

The report said that messages to him are handwritten, sealed in envelopes and relayed via a human chain from one trusted courier to the next. The message is sent through a messenger travelling on highways and back roads, in cars and motorcycles before reaching him.

SO, WHO IS RUNNING IRAN THEN?

Mojtaba, due to his debilitating injuries, has delegated decision-making to his generals for now. An Iranian politician told the news site that “Mojtaba is managing the country as though he is the director of the board”. The aforesaid generals are the board members.

When Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was around, the Revolutionary Guards had to adhere to his will. With his death, there has been a void and a succession struggle. But the Guards rallied behind Mojtaba.

Advertisement

The report stated that the Guards have multiple levels of power, including Commander-in-Chief Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, head of the Supreme National Security Council General Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, and top military adviser to both father and son supreme leaders, General Yahya Rahim Safavi.

MUST READ | Mojtaba Khamenei’s Iraq message surfaces after Trump claims he is 'dead'

However, Ali Vaez, the Iran director of the International Crisis Group, said Mojtaba is not supreme but just a leader, and that he is subservient to the Revolutionary Guards.

Additionally, Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, has been marginalised, and instead Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of the Parliament has taken the lead in the negotiations with the US.

Mojtaba’s close friends from the Habib Battalion, cleric Hossein Taeb who was the Guards former intelligence chief, and General Mohsen Rezaei who had commanded him in the 1980s have been called back from retirement.

The report said that the generals prevail and there are no signs of disarray between them.