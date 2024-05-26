Mount Everest: British climber, Nepali guide feared dead after reaching summit

A British mountain climber and his Nepali guide are feared to be dead after reaching the Mount Everest summit on Tuesday. Daniel Paterson, 39, from Wakefield, and his guide Pastenji Sherpa, 23, made to the top of the mountain but later "fell towards the Tibet side through a very vertical steep", a news report said.

Both of them are believed to have fell from the area known as the "death zone." The "death zone" is the area above 26,000 feet on the mountain, the low oxygen levels prevailing in the zone can cause impaired judgment, severe altitude sickness and even death after an extended period.

Daniel and Pastenji were part of a group of 15 who reached the top of the world's highest mountain at 29,032 feet.

According to the Mount Everest adventure company 8K Expeditions, they were "caught by a sudden snow cornice collapse that affected the climbing group."

''Despite exhaustive search efforts, we regret to confirm that Daniel and Pastenji were unable to be recovered from the following incident'', the company said in an Instagram post. The company added that retrieving their bodies was difficult because rescuers could not access that side of the mountain and helicopters could not be flown there.

"On May 21st, at 4:40 AM, Daniel Paterson successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest — a monumental achievement and a testament to his strength and determination. Tragically, during his descent, Daniel went missing, and there has been no contact or sighting of him since,'' Daniel's partner, Becks Woodhead, wrote on a crowdfunding page.

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said, "We are supporting the family of a British man who is missing in Nepal and are in touch with local authorities."

Over the past two weeks, atleast five more have died trying to reach the peak of Mount Everest. A Kenyan and a Nepali climber also lost their lives close to Everest's summit, a news report stated.