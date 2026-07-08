Navigation failure, then silence: Pakistan cargo plane with 5 crew goes missing over Arabian Sea

A Pakistan-registered cargo plane carrying five crew members went missing over the Arabian Sea on Tuesday night after reporting a navigation system malfunction on a Sharjah to Karachi flight, according to reports from Aaj Tak and other outlets. Pakistani authorities have launched a search and rescue operation, but the aircraft’s fate remains unclear.

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Contact lost near Karachi



The aircraft, a K2 Airways Boeing 737, lost radar and radio contact about 155 nautical miles west of Karachi after showing a rapid descent on tracking data, Aaj Tak reported. The Pakistan Airports Authority said the plane first reported a navigation problem at 9:18 pm. Local time, before communication was lost, was minutes later.



Search operation under way

A coordinated search effort has been activated in the Arabian Sea using military and civilian resources, including naval and air assets, officials said. The purpose of the operation is to locate the missing cargo aircraft and determine whether it crashed into the sea or experienced another emergency.

The Pakistan Airports Authority said, 'Search teams were deployed immediately after the aircraft disappeared from radar. The operation continues as rescue agencies work to locate the plane and verify the condition of those on board.”

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K2 Airways B 737 of Pakistan Cargo Flight enroute from Sharjah to Karachi at time 2118PST reported Navigational system issue and was promptly guided by KARACHI ACC. — Pakistan Airports Authority (@Pk_PAA_Official) July 7, 2026

Crew and flight details

The missing aircraft had five crew members on board and was operating a cargo service from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, to Karachi, Pakistan. Early flight tracking data suggests the aircraft may have gone down southwest of Karachi, near the Pakistan coast, but officials have not confirmed a crash.

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Cause still unknown

Authorities have not yet confirmed what caused the disappearance, and the aircraft’s cargo also has not been disclosed. Aviation experts quoted by local media said the sudden loss of contact and steep descent point to a serious technical or operational emergency, but no conclusion has been reached.