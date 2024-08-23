scorecardresearch
Nepal bus tragedy: 14 dead as bus carrying 40 Indian passengers plunges into a river

According to the reports, 14 passengers have lost their lives in the accident, with 16 injured. The bus was travelling from Pokhra en route to Kathmandu

A bus carrying 40 Indian passengers in Nepal has plunged into a river. According to the reports, 14 passengers have lost their lives in the accident and the remaining 16 have succumbed to injuries.

The bus was travelling from Pokhra en route to Kathmandu.

"The bus, bearing number plate UP (Uttar Pradesh) FT 7623, plunged into the river," DSP Deepkumar Raya of Tanahun district said. The incident happened in the Tanahun district in Aaina Pahara.

Rescue operations are underway at the accident scene with a team of 45 police officers under the command of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Madhav Paudel of the Armed Police Force Nepal Disaster Management Training School.

In Pokhara, Indian travellers resided at the Majheri Resort. On Friday morning, the bus departed Pokhara for Kathmandu.

This is a developing story. More details awaited. 

Published on: Aug 23, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
