'No buying of foreign wife': Chinese embassy warns citizens amid marriage scams in Bangladesh

Amid rising reports of cross-border marriage scams and trafficking, the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh has issued a sharp advisory to its citizens, warning them to avoid illegal matchmaking, reject the idea of "buying a foreign wife." The embassy has asked its citizens to stay alert against romance scams proliferating through short video platforms.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The warning follows increasing concern over Chinese nationals entering into exploitative or unlawful marriages in Bangladesh, which could lead to serious legal consequences, including arrest on suspicion of human trafficking.

In a statement reported by Global Times, the embassy urged Chinese citizens in Bangladesh to strictly follow the law concerning foreign-related marriage and avoid illegal agents operating under the guise of matchmaking services. “They should reject the idea of ‘buying a foreign wife’ and think twice before marrying in Bangladesh,” the embassy stated.

Citing Chinese law, the embassy reminded that no marriage agency or individual is allowed to conduct cross-border matchmaking services, especially for profit or through deception. The advisory warned that many of these alleged marriages are facilitated through illegal or exploitative channels, with several cases ending in legal trouble or financial loss.

Advertisement

The embassy further urged victims of such scams to report immediately to Chinese public security authorities, highlighting the risk of both personal and financial harm.

The caution comes at a time when China is facing a severe gender imbalance — a long-term outcome of the one-child policy and cultural son preference. With 30 million Chinese men unable to find spouses, often referred to as "leftover men," the demand for foreign brides has surged, contributing to the rise of transnational trafficking networks.

According to a recent Daily Star report, Bangladeshi women have been trafficked to China under the pretext of marriage, with organised criminal gangs running the operations. In some cases, the victims were lured through social media platforms and ended up in exploitative situations.

Advertisement

The Chinese embassy also reminded that Bangladesh enforces strict anti-trafficking laws, with harsh penalties. Under the Bangladeshi Penal Code and the Anti-Human Trafficking Act, organisers of human trafficking face a minimum of seven years in prison, which can extend to life imprisonment or the death penalty, along with fines up to 500,000 taka ($4,116). Those who incite, plan, or assist in trafficking can face three to seven years of jail and fines up to 20,000 taka ($185).

The embassy highlighted that judicial procedures in Bangladesh are often lengthy, and anyone arrested on trafficking charges may face months or even years in legal limbo, affecting family life and long-term plans.

In 2021, Al Jazeera reported that Bangladeshi police arrested 11 suspects linked to trafficking networks using TikTok to lure women into cross-border sex trade operations targeting both China and India.