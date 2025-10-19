No Kings: Major protests erupt against Trump's immigration, security moves

Chants of "No Kings" rang out across the globe Saturday as protesters rallied against US President Donald Trump's policies. The protests, coordinated under the "No Kings" banner, drew crowds in London, Madrid, Barcelona, and more than 2,600 locations worldwide.

In Northern Virginia, demonstrators marched toward Washington, DC, while hundreds assembled near Arlington National Cemetery-close to the site of Trump's proposed ceremonial arch connecting to the Lincoln Memorial.

Leah Greenberg, co-founder of the progressive network Indivisible, said the rallies were "a peaceful show of defiance" and a reminder that "there is nothing more American than saying 'we don't have kings.'"

Since taking office ten months ago, Trump has intensified immigration crackdowns, threatened to slash federal funds for universities over pro-Palestinian protests, and deployed National Guard troops in multiple states. His critics argue these moves threaten democratic norms and fuel polarization.

The American Civil Liberties Union deployed thousands of trained volunteers as legal marshals and de-escalation guides, while more than 300 grassroots groups backed the effort. Social media amplified turnout, and support poured in from high-profile Democrats including Senator Bernie Sanders, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

In June, over 2,000 protests coincided with Trump's 79th birthday and a military parade in Washington. This latest wave is expected to rival or exceed that scale.

American University sociologist Dana Fisher estimated more than three million may have participated Saturday. "This isn't about changing Trump's policies overnight," she said. "It's about people reclaiming a sense of collective voice in a time when many feel silenced or targeted."

Trump dismissed the demonstrations in a Fox Business interview Friday, saying, "They're referring to me as a king; I'm not a king."



