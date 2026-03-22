No public appearance yet: Doubts grow over Iran's Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei; Who is really running Iran?

Questions are growing around Iran’s new Supreme Leader as Mojtaba Khamenei continues to stay out of public sight weeks after taking over the country’s top post.

Mojtaba assumed leadership on March 9 following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, in a US-Israeli airstrike on February 28. Despite the transition, he has not appeared publicly so far, with all his messages being delivered through state media.

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His first statement on March 12 and his Nowruz message on March 20 were both read out by presenters, not delivered by him directly, adding to uncertainty around his current role and condition.

Reports raise questions over control

Recent reports from Israeli and US media suggest that while Mojtaba is alive, he may not be fully in control. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps could be exercising real power, with Mojtaba unable to fully assert authority over Iran’s political system, according to Jerusalem Post.

The report also cited intelligence inputs indicating he was injured in the February 28 airstrike that killed his father, but remains physically capable of performing some duties.

A US official told Axios, “We don't think the Iranians would have gone through all this trouble to choose a dead guy as the supreme leader. At the same time, we have no proof that he is taking the helm.”

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According to Axios, Mojtaba’s absence has also been discussed during President Donald Trump’s intelligence briefings, with US officials still trying to assess who is effectively in charge in Tehran.

No public appearance due to security concerns

Experts tracking Iran believe a mix of security risks and his injuries could be behind the continued absence. Raz Zimmt from the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv told Axios, “His injury does not even allow him to release a recorded video in order not to expose the public to the severity of his condition.”

At the same time, Iranian state media released an undated video on March 20 showing Mojtaba teaching religious science at a seminary.

Even without appearing publicly, Mojtaba has signalled a hardline position in his statements.

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In his March 12 message, he warned of action against the United States and said Iran would avenge its martyrs while keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed.

In his Nowruz message on March 20, he praised the resilience of the Iranian people, with the statement once again read out by state media.

Leadership losses and continued conflict

His absence comes as Iran continues to lose senior figures in Israeli strikes. Ali Larijani, who was leading Iran’s security strategy, was killed on March 17, while another top commander, Gholamreza Soleimani, was killed on March 16.