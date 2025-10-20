Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Diwali greetings to Hindus, reaffirms commitment to minority rights

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended warm greetings to the Hindu community across the country and abroad on the occasion of Diwali, reiterating his government’s commitment to protecting the rights of religious minorities.

In a message shared on the social media platform X, Sharif conveyed his “heartfelt greetings” and best wishes to the Hindu community celebrating the festival of lights. “As homes and hearts are illuminated with the light of Diwali, may this festival dispel darkness, foster harmony, and guide us all toward a future of peace, compassion, and shared prosperity,” the prime minister said.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt greetings to our Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world.



As homes and hearts are illuminated with the light of Diwali, may this festival dispel darkness, foster harmony, and guide us all toward a future of… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 20, 2025

Highlighting Diwali’s message of hope and renewal, Sharif said the festival symbolizes “light over darkness, good over evil, and hope over despair,” adding that its spirit should inspire societies to overcome challenges such as intolerance and inequality. He urged all citizens to work together to build a peaceful, inclusive Pakistan where people of every faith can live with dignity and contribute to national progress.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also greeted the Hindu community on the occasion, calling Diwali the “festival of lights, hope, and renewal.” In a statement issued by the Bilawal House Media Cell, he said, “Diwali reminds us that light always triumphs over darkness, and truth, peace, and love prevail over hate and division.” Bilawal added that Pakistan’s strength lies in its diversity and mutual respect among different faiths.

Advertisement

Last week, Sharif praised US President Donald Trump during a global gathering at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where world leaders discussed efforts to end the two-year-long Gaza conflict. In his address, Sharif backed Trump’s earlier claims of mediating peace between India and Pakistan, as well as helping broker a ceasefire in the Middle East.

Sharif endorsed Trump’s assertion that he had helped prevent or end multiple global conflicts, including the ongoing Israel–Hamas war. Praising the US president’s diplomacy, Sharif said, “You are the man the world needs most at this point in time. History will remember you as someone who went above and beyond to stop not just seven, but now eight wars.”

The Pakistani leader also credited Trump with playing a pivotal role in defusing tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, India’s response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. “Suffice it to say, had it not been for this gentleman and his remarkable team, the situation could have spiraled dangerously,” Sharif said. “Both India and Pakistan are nuclear powers — without his intervention during those critical four days, the conflict might have escalated to an unimaginable level.”