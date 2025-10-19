Pakistan and Afghanistan strike immediate ceasefire in Doha after deadliest border clash in four years

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire after a week of deadly border clashes, pausing the bloodiest standoff since the Taliban took power in 2021.

Qatar's foreign ministry confirmed that both countries accepted an immediate truce during peace talks in Doha, co-mediated by Turkey. The deal includes follow-up meetings "to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner," Doha said in a statement early Sunday.

The negotiations came amid spiraling violence along the 2,600-km border. On Friday, a suicide bombing near the frontier killed seven Pakistani soldiers and wounded 13 others. Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, accused Afghanistan's Taliban regime of harboring proxy militants responsible for the attacks.

Islamabad's delegation, led by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, demanded Kabul crack down on fighters launching operations from Afghan territory. The Taliban, represented by Defence Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob, denied sheltering militants and instead accused Pakistan of supporting Islamic State-linked groups.

Pakistan's foreign office described the talks as focused on "ending cross-border terrorism against Pakistan" and restoring stability.

Tensions escalated further when Afghanistan accused Pakistan of violating the truce with airstrikes in Paktika province that allegedly killed civilians, including three domestic cricketers. Kabul responded by withdrawing from a planned T20 tri-series with Pakistan and Sri Lanka set for November.

Despite the claim, Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar insisted the strikes hit "verified militant camps," killing over 100 fighters and denying civilian deaths.

