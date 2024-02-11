Pakistan Election 2024: Section 144 in Islamabad, heavy police force in Lahore as Imran Khan's PTI threatens protest

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has announced it would hold countrywide protests against the ‘theft’ of the public's mandate. The party had on Saturday urged the election commission to announce complete results by midnight or face protests. However, within hours of issuing the statement, party workers in Peshawar and Karachi embarked on protests complete with sloganeering and waving of party flags.

The polling was held on Thursday but the results were not yet declared and the country appeared headed to a hung Parliament or a coalition government. As per the updates, Independents backed by PTI won the highest 101 seats in the National Assembly, followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with 73 seats and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with 54 seats.

Section 144 in Islamabad while water cannon and heavy police force have been deployed at Liberty Chowk in Lahore. In a tweet, the Islamabad Police said some people were inciting illegal gatherings around the election commission and other government institutions. "It should be noted that inciting to gather is also a crime."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has ordered re-polling in some polling stations of NA-88 (Khushab II), PS-18 (Ghotki I), and PK-90 (Kohat I) following rigging charges, Dawn reported. The ECP spokesperson announced re-polling at 26 polling stations of NA-88 after a mob reportedly set fire to polling material at the returning officer’s office. The re-polling is scheduled for February 15.

Re-polling in PS-18, attributed to the reported confiscation of polling material by unidentified people, is also slated for February 15. Likewise, re-polling will be conducted at 25 polling stations of PK-90 due to damage caused to polling material by terrorists, the ECP said.

Parties are making efforts to cobble up an alliance to form the government since no party has secured a majority. Former premier Nawaz Sharif has also invited political parties, except for the PTI, to come together and form a coalition government, claiming that the PML-N has emerged as the "single-largest party" during the elections.

Dawn reported that a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court to bind the elected independent candidates to join a political party within three days of the official notification of their victory.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has said the nation needs "stable hands and a healing touch to move on from the politics of anarchy and polarisation." He said political leadership and their workers should rise above self-interests and synergise efforts in governing and serving the people, "which is perhaps the only way to make democracy functional and purposeful".