Pakistan foreign minister Ishaq Dar to visit Bangladesh on Aug 23

Pakistan's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar, is set to visit Bangladesh on August 23. This visit represents a significant step in the warming of relations between the two countries, which have improved since the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year. During Hasina's tenure, the bilateral ties were notably strained. The visit aims to further strengthen the collaboration between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Initially planned for April, Dar's visit was delayed due to heightened tensions with India following the Pahalgam terror attack. Details of the visit remain undisclosed, but Dar is expected to meet his Bangladeshi counterpart, Touhid Hossain, and the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's Interim government, Muhammad Yunus. The visit is anticipated to address significant bilateral issues, including economic and strategic partnerships.

In recent months, diplomatic relations have improved, highlighted by an agreement for visa-free entry for holders of diplomatic and official passports. This arrangement was finalized during a meeting between Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Bangladesh’s Home Minister Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

Further strengthening ties, the two countries have resumed direct government-to-government trade, with Bangladesh importing 50,000 tonnes of rice from Pakistan. Additionally, private trade has been revitalised since November 2024, with a container ship traveling from Karachi to Chittagong.

Meanwhile, there has been a growing concern in India about the growing proximity of Bangladesh with Pakistan and China. Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah recently assured India that Dhaka would never compromise its relations with India.

"India has nothing to worry about when it comes to Pakistan or China. Bangladeshi soil will never be used against Indian interests by anyone," he said in an interview. "India and Bangladesh have an opportunity to collaborate on learning and skill-building, not just to strengthen ties, but to create lasting value for both societies," he added. "Security concerns exist, yes, but the real challenge is this: can we shape our economic interests in a way that de-securitises the relationship?"