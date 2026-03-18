US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday said Pakistan’s missile programme could eventually include long-range ballistic missiles capable of striking the United States.

Speaking at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats, Gabbard said Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile development could potentially include intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) capable of reaching the US homeland.

Advertisement

Highlighting the evolving security landscape, the US Director of National Intelligence said several countries are expanding military and cyber capabilities that could pose broader risks.

“Meanwhile, state actors present a risk broader in scope by seeking new capabilities in kinetic and cyber warfare. The United States secure nuclear deterrent continues to ensure safety in the homeland against strategic threats,” Gabbard said.

She said US intelligence assessments show multiple countries are developing missile systems that could put the United States within range.

“However, the intelligence community assesses that Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, and Pakistan have been researching and developing an array of novel, advanced, or traditional missile delivery systems with nuclear and conventional payloads that put our homeland within range,” the intelligence chief noted.

Advertisement

Tulsi also warned that threats to the US homeland could expand significantly in the coming years.

“The IC assesses that threats to the homeland will expand collectively to more than 16,000 missiles by 2035, from the current assessed figure of more than 3,000 missiles,” Gabbard added.

She said China and Russia are working on advanced systems designed to bypass US missile defences and also pointed to North Korea’s existing missile capability.

“North Korea's ICBMs already reach US soil and the IC assesses that it is committed to expanding its nuclear arsenal,” the chief said.

Speaking about Pakistan’s missile programme, Gabbard said its long-range development could include intercontinental systems.

She also spoke about Iran’s technological capabilities linked to missile development.

Advertisement

“The IC assesses that Iran has previously demonstrated space launch and other technology it could use to begin to develop a militarily viable ICBM before 2035 should Tehran attempt to pursue that capability,” Gabbard told the committee.

Tulsi also said China and Russia remain the most persistent and active strategic threats.

“The IC assesses that China and Russia present the most persistent and active threats, and are continuing their R&D efforts,” the US intelligence chief noted.

Adding further Tulsi highlighted North Korea’s cyber capabilities and financial activities linked to weapons development.

“North Korea's cyber program is sophisticated and agile. In 2025 alone, North Korea's cryptocurrency heist probably stole $2 billion, which the IC assesses is helping to fund the regime and include further development of its strategic weapons programs,” Gabbard said.

(With inputs from ANI)