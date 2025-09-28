€6.2 billion at stake: Pakistan may lose duty-free access to EU; here's why 

Pakistan's privileged access to European Union markets under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) may be under threat following the release of a new white paper detailing persistent violations of the agreement's core conditions. The joint research paper by the EU Today Research Desk and the European Facilitation Platform states Pakistan's "non-compliance is both serious and systemic," urging the European Commission to initiate proceedings for suspension.

"Such a step is necessary to uphold the credibility of the GSP+ instrument, reinforce the integrity of the EU's conditionality-based trade policy, and provide renewed leverage for meaningful reform in Pakistan," the paper states.

Since 2014, Pakistan has enjoyed significant economic benefits under GSP+, which grants tariff-free access to the EU market in exchange for ratifying and effectively implementing 27 international conventions on human rights, labour standards, environmental protection, and good governance.

In 2023 alone, 88% of eligible Pakistani exports entered the EU duty-free, with total tariff-free exports reaching €6.2 billion-making it the largest beneficiary of the scheme.

However, the white paper documents severe failings in Pakistan's compliance, citing official sources including European Commission Staff Working Documents and European Parliament resolutions. Key violations include the misuse of blasphemy laws, enforced disappearances, torture, and persecution of religious minorities. The report also details widespread use of child and bonded labour, suppression of trade unions, and weak enforcement of labour rights.

On environmental obligations, Pakistan is accused of failing to manage air and water pollution, deforestation, climate adaptation, and hazardous waste. Governance concerns highlighted include political interference in anti-corruption bodies, erosion of judicial independence, and restrictions on democratic participation.

Despite a European Parliament resolution in 2021 (adopted by 681 votes to 3) calling for a review of Pakistan's GSP+ status, and further evidence documented in the Commission's 2023 Staff Working Document, the EU extended Pakistan's access until 2027 without initiating suspension.

In June 2025, the EU took its first enforcement action under GSP+ by suspending preferences for ethanol imports from Pakistan, citing market disturbance.

The white paper concludes that the scale and persistence of non-compliance meet the legal threshold for suspension. It urges the European Commission to act decisively to preserve the credibility of the GSP+ framework.