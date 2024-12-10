Pakistan's ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed indicted for political interference and misuse of authority

In a rare and dramatic turn of events, Pakistan's former spymaster, Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, has been formally indicted on multiple charges, including political interference, violations of the Official Secrets Act, abuse of authority, and misuse of state resources, the military announced on Tuesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media arm, revealed that proceedings for a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) were initiated against Hameed on August 12, 2024. According to the statement, the former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief stands accused under the Pakistan Army Act for engaging in activities deemed detrimental to national security and interests.

The ISPR elaborated that Hameed is being investigated for his alleged involvement in orchestrating unrest, particularly in connection to the violent incidents of May 9, 2023. These events, the military noted, were aimed at creating instability within the country, allegedly in collusion with “vested political interests.” While the army refrained from naming specific parties, the investigation underscores Hameed’s suspected role in political manoeuvrings that fueled public agitation.

“Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been formally arraigned on charges of engaging in political activities, violations of the Official Secrets Act, misuse of authority, and causing wrongful loss to individuals. All legal rights are being provided to him as per the law,” the statement read.

The Rise and Fall of Faiz Hameed

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who served as the director general of the ISI from 2019 to 2021, wielded extraordinary influence during his tenure. His appointment came at a pivotal moment, replacing Lt Gen Asim Munir—now the Army Chief—after Munir’s premature removal from the position. At the time, it was widely reported that then Prime Minister Imran Khan had grown dissatisfied with Munir’s tenure and had played a critical role in Hameed’s elevation to the top spy position.

Hameed’s growing clout and proximity to Khan were believed to mark the early fissures in civil-military relations. When the military leadership eventually moved to transfer Hameed out of the ISI, the decision was met with open resistance from Imran Khan. This episode is often seen as the genesis of the breakdown in Khan’s relationship with the military establishment, a rupture that continues to shape Pakistan's volatile political landscape.

Hameed’s career came to a sudden end in November 2022, when he opted to resign just four months before his scheduled retirement after being passed over for the post of Army Chief. Analysts at the time suggested that his sidelining marked the military's resolve to recalibrate its political neutrality amid growing scrutiny over its alleged influence in civilian affairs.

Legal and Political Ramifications

The charges against Hameed hold significant weight, not just for the retired general himself but for the larger civil-military power equation in Pakistan. Analysts note that this unprecedented indictment signals a growing effort within the military to address internal dissent and reassert institutional discipline, particularly after the tumultuous events of May 2023.

The legal proceedings also carry deep political undertones. Hameed’s perceived alignment with Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party during his tenure has been a source of fierce debate, with critics accusing him of engineering political outcomes. By implicating Hameed in fomenting unrest, the military appears to be sending a clear message: no individual, regardless of rank, will be exempt from accountability.

While the investigation progresses, the military has emphasized that Hameed will be afforded full legal protections, adhering to due process under the law. However, the broader implications of this case could reshape the relationship between Pakistan’s powerful military and its political actors, setting new precedents for accountability within the armed forces.

As Pakistan grapples with political instability and economic uncertainty, the fate of one of its most influential former generals will be closely watched, both at home and abroad.