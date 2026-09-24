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Pentagon launches probe into mystery route after F-35 stealth fighter components land up in Hong Kong

Pentagon launches probe into mystery route after F-35 stealth fighter components land up in Hong Kong

Among the missing hardware was an F-35 cockpit canopy— an acrylic enclosure coated with a specialized, highly classified radar-absorbent material designed to minimise the aircraft’s visibility to enemy tracking systems.  

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 10:33 AM IST
Pentagon launches probe into mystery route after F-35 stealth fighter components land up in Hong KongThe incident came to light following briefings provided by State Department and Pentagon officials to congressional staff on key national security committees.

A routine repair shipment carrying sensitive components for America’s flagship F-35 stealth fighter jet mysteriously vanished en route from Australia to the United States and resurfaced in Hong Kong. The unexpected detour has triggered an intense Pentagon investigation and confidential Capitol Hill briefings over whether classified military technology fell within Beijing's reach.

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The shipment, transported by a commercial intermediary on behalf of defense contractor Lockheed Martin, was rerouted while crossing the Pacific. Among the missing hardware was an F-35 cockpit canopy— an acrylic enclosure coated with a specialized, highly classified radar-absorbent material designed to minimise the aircraft’s visibility to enemy tracking systems.

Military analysts warn that physical access to such components offers an adversary the chance to study, test, and potentially reverse-engineer critical stealth characteristics.

J.J. Gertler, a former House Armed Services Committee staff member and Congressional Research Service analyst, noted that China has long targeted the fifth-generation fighter. "It's no secret that China has been aggressively trying to get F-35 data through electronic espionage, among other means," Gertler stated, adding that possessing an actual physical component could give foreign intelligence "even more to go on" to verify or refine stolen technical specifications.

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The incident came to light following briefings provided by State Department and Pentagon officials to congressional staff on key national security committees. While Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles acknowledged the transit issue, he played down concerns, describing a "sense of comfort" that the items involved were not "sensitive equipment" — a claim disputed by military aviation experts given the unique radar-reflecting properties of the cockpit canopy.

Addressing the breach, the Pentagon's F-35 Joint Program Office confirmed it was "aware of a shipment issue of unserviceable F-35 Lightning II components". The office stated that it is working alongside U.S. authorities and defense partners "to retrieve these components, investigate the incident, and place safeguards to avoid a future occurrence".

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Lockheed Martin declined to comment on individual logistical operations citing security protocols, but maintained that its teams "handle every shipment with the utmost diligence and safeguards to ensure the integrity of the F-35 program and the security of our allied partners". Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy stated it was unfamiliar with the situation, and US officials have yet to confirm who currently holds custody of the diverted hardware in Hong Kong.

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Published on: Sep 24, 2026 10:33 AM IST
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