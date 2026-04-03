Pentagon leadership overhaul: US Army Chief Randy George asked to retire amid war with Iran

In a significant move amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict, US Army Chief of Staff General Randy George has been asked to step down and retire immediately, a decision confirmed by the Pentagon. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth issued the directive on Friday, marking the latest shakeup in the US military leadership.

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Hegseth’s decision to remove General George adds to a series of high-profile changes within the Department of Defense. The reshuffling comes as part of Hegseth’s broader strategy to reshape the military leadership and align it with President Donald Trump’s national security agenda. Since taking office, Hegseth has overseen the firing of over a dozen generals and admirals in his pursuit of these changes.

General George, who had served in the military for decades and played a significant role in multiple conflicts, including the Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan, was first appointed to his post in 2023. The Army Chief’s removal adds to the instability that has characterized leadership in the Pentagon. He had previously survived a round of firings in February 2025, which saw the removal of several top military leaders, including Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the Navy’s top uniformed officer, and General Jim Silfe, the Air Force’s No. 2 leader.

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Moreover, George’s deputy, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army General James Mingus, was also ousted, as Hegseth continued his overhaul of the Pentagon’s leadership. Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, who had served as Hegseth’s military aide, was quickly appointed to fill the deputy position.

George’s long tenure in the military, particularly his service as a senior military adviser to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, had earned him significant experience, but this latest move reflects the Pentagon’s evolving leadership dynamics under Hegseth’s direction.