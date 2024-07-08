Saudi's Netflix creator faces jail on 'terrorism' charges for promoting women's rights and criticising kingdom's regime

Saudi TV creator Abdulaziz Almuzaini, known for his controversial animated Netflix series, revealed that he has been sentenced to 13 years in prison and faces a 13-year travel ban by Saudi Arabia's Specialised Criminal Court, established to try terrorism cases.

Almuzaini's satirical show "Masameer County", which offers a humorous perspective on Saudi societal changes, debuted in 2021 and has covered topics such as tribal disputes, Islamic extremism, and subtly referenced homosexuality, a serious offence in Saudi Arabia.

The Wall Street Journal reported that court documents in Almuzaini's case referenced his online posts criticicing Arab regimes and advocating for women's rights, assertions he acknowledged in a deleted video. In the same video, he stated Saudi officials accused him of promoting homosexuality and militancy.

Saudi officials stated that due to terrorism-related allegations, the accused was being prosecuted in an anti-terrorism court.

Under pressure from Saudi authorities, Almuzaini disclosed the closure of his Myrkott Animation Studio, terminating all staff, many of whom had been with the company since 2012. He expressed regret and apologised to his former employees in the video.

Almuzaini's appeal directly addressed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, asserting faith in the country's leadership to address his perceived injustice amidst broader criticism of Saudi Arabia's crackdown on online dissent. Human rights groups like Amnesty International and ALQST have condemned Saudi Arabia's judicial actions, citing numerous cases where lengthy sentences were handed down for social media expression, often on charges related to terrorism.

Notable cases include two women who were handed lengthy sentences in 2022 for sharing critical online content, and a retired teacher who faced a death sentence last year for exposing alleged corruption and human rights abuses on social media.

Abdullah Alaoudh, from the Middle East Democracy Center, highlighted concerns that such actions stifle free speech and hinder the growth of Saudi Arabia's creative industries, calling for greater respect for human rights.

Lina al-Hathloul of ALQST criticized the travel ban imposed on Almuzaini, drawing parallels to the restrictions faced by her sister, women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, emphasizing the impact on families and the broader human rights implications in Saudi Arabia.