‘Though I must now step aside...’: Defiant South Korea President Yoon vows to keep up ‘good fight’

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol announced that he would “step aside” following Parliament's vote to remove him from office on December 14, calling for an end to the “politics of excess and confrontation”.

“Though I must step aside for a while, the journey toward the future... must never stop,” he said in his first televised address after the impeachment vote.

Related Articles

The vote marked the culmination of over a week of intense political drama in South Korea after Yoon's failed attempt to impose martial law on December 3. Despite the fallout from his controversial martial law declaration and a growing investigation into his inner circle, Yoon remained defiant and unapologetic.

The impeachment motion was passed with 204 votes in favour, 85 against, three abstentions, and eight invalid votes out of 300 lawmakers. Speaker Woo Won-shik announced the result and concluded the session.

“To the people, we hope your year-end is a little happier now, and that all your cancelled celebrations will be restored,” Woo said. “The future of the Republic of Korea is in the hands of the people, and our hope remains strong. Thank you very much.”

However, the vote does not automatically remove Yoon from office. His presidential powers will be suspended once copies of the impeachment documents are delivered to him and the Constitutional Court. The court has up to 180 days to decide whether to dismiss Yoon or reinstate his powers.

The impeachment process could take several weeks, as a trial must be held before the Constitutional Court. If six out of the nine judges vote to uphold the impeachment, Yoon will be removed. Currently, the court has only six judges, meaning their decision must be unanimous.

Following the vote, Speaker Woo Won-shik stated that the assembly would seek to nominate three additional judges to the court as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is now serving as interim leader, pledged to “devote all my strength and efforts to ensure stable governance.”

There is precedent for the Constitutional Court blocking an impeachment. In 2004, then-President Roh Moo-hyun was removed by Parliament for alleged election law violations and incompetence, but the Constitutional Court later reinstated him.

(With inputs from agencies)