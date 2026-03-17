After Shivalik, Nanda Devi reaches Vadinar Port with 47,000 metrics of LPG post Hormuz transit

India's LPG supplies received a boost as a second tanker, Nanda Devi, reached Gujarat on Tuesday after successfully navigating the conflict-hit Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy corridor impacted by ongoing tensions in West Asia.

The vessel docked at Vadinar Port carrying more than 47,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas, becoming the second Indian-flagged LPG carrier to complete the critical transit in recent days. Its arrival comes shortly after another tanker, Shivalik, reached Mundra Port with over 46,000 metric tonnes of LPG.

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Officials had earlier indicated that both vessels were scheduled to arrive around mid-March. Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Shipping Ministry, confirmed that the ships had safely crossed the Strait and were on course for India. He also noted that Indian seafarers operating in the Persian Gulf region remain safe, with no incidents reported.

"All Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf region are safe, and no untoward incidents involving them have been reported over the last 24 hours. There were 24 Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf, situated to the west of Hormuz. Among these, two vessels, the Shivalik and Nanda Devi, Indian-flagged vessels, both LPG carriers, safely transited the Strait of Hormuz late last night/early this morning and are now proceeding towards India," he said.

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The earlier arrival of Shivalik is seen as particularly significant, with estimates suggesting that its cargo alone could meet nearly a day's requirement of India's LPG imports. The shipment was also equivalent to roughly 32.4 lakh standard domestic cylinders used by households across the country.

With Nanda Devi now in port, authorities are planning to move a substantial portion of its cargo, around 24,000 metric tonnes, to Tamil Nadu to support regional demand.

The back-to-back arrival of these shipments is expected to provide some relief amid growing concerns over LPG availability. In several parts of the country, consumers have reported long waiting times for refills, while small businesses such as restaurants and street vendors have expressed fears of disruptions if supplies remain tight.

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The successful transit of both vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is being closely watched, as the route remains critical for India's energy imports during a period of heightened geopolitical uncertainty.