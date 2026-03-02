Taliban strikes Pakistan’s Nur Khan Airbase, warns of further retaliation

In a sharp escalation of regional hostilities, the Taliban carried out a targeted attack on Pakistan's Nur Khan Airbase, marking one of the most serious cross-border confrontations in recent months.

The strike involved what Afghanistan's Ministry of National Defence described as precise aerial operations against the strategic air force facility, located near Islamabad and of significant importance to Pakistan's defence infrastructure.

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The Ministry issued a warning to the Pakistan military in its statement. "It should be emphasised that any further violations of our airspace or acts of aggression by hostile Pakistani elements will be met with a swift, decisive, and proportionate response, Inshallah...," it said.

Pakistan's response and damage assessment

According to Pakistani authorities, the attack occurred in the early hours and involved sophisticated ordnance, which struck the base's main operational areas. Initial reports indicated damage to key installations, although full assessments are still underway.

Pakistani defence officials have condemned the assault as a blatant violation of sovereignty and vowed to respond decisively.

Taliban's claim and strategic implications

The Taliban, which now controls Afghanistan, took responsibility for the operation, claiming that the strike was aimed at weakening Pakistan's military presence near the border. In statements circulated through Taliban-aligned channels, the group asserted that the offensive was executed with precision and targeted military assets specifically, rather than civilian areas. Analysts say this suggests an increased capability and willingness by the Taliban to undertake cross-border strikes beyond Afghanistan's territory.

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Nur Khan Airbase has been a pivotal part of Pakistan's air defence network for decades, serving as a base for fighter squadrons and strategic air operations. It had previously been undergoing restoration and upgrades to enhance its operational readiness. The recent attack has surprised regional security experts because it reflects a higher degree of aggression and operational reach by the Taliban than previously observed.

Rising regional tensions

Islamabad has not yet publicly detailed its defensive posture or confirmed casualty figures, but senior military sources have indicated that Pakistan's armed forces are assessing further responses and strengthening border defences. The government has called emergency meetings to determine next steps, with "all options on the table" to ensure national security.