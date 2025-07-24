Thailand bombs Cambodian targets with F-16 jets; here’s why

A Thai F-16 fighter jet bombed targets in Cambodia early on Thursday amid escalating tensions over a border dispute, resulting in the deaths of at least two civilians. The Thai army confirmed that one of six readied F-16 jets was deployed along the contentious border, with the aircraft destroying a military target. Both nations have accused each other of initiating the clash.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"We have used air power against military targets as planned," stated Richa Suksuwanon, a deputy spokesperson for the Thai army. The incident prompted Thailand to shut its border with Cambodia, further exacerbating the situation. The closure has significantly impacted local communities dependent on cross-border trade, heightening anxieties among residents.

Cambodia's defence ministry condemned the air strikes, labelling them as "reckless and brutal military aggression" against its sovereignty. Cambodian authorities reported that the jets had dropped two bombs on a road, intensifying the diplomatic rift as Thailand recalled its ambassador and vowed to expel Cambodia's envoy. The diplomatic fallout has raised concerns about the potential for prolonged conflict if tensions are not de-escalated.

WHY THAILAND ATTACKED CAMBODIA

The two countries have a long history of disputes over the undemarcated 817-km border, which has seen numerous skirmishes and casualties over the years.

Advertisement

The latest clashes erupted near the disputed Ta Moan Thom temple, located 360 km from Bangkok. Thai military sources indicated that Cambodian forces initiated combat, resulting in two injured Thai soldiers. However, Cambodia claims the incursion by Thai troops was unprovoked, highlighting the complexity of the territorial dispute. The area around the temple has been a flashpoint for tensions, with both sides asserting historical claims.

The conflict intensified when Thailand accused Cambodian troops of using "heavy artillery" on a Thai military base, also affecting civilian areas, including a hospital. In response, the Thai government warned of potential escalatory self-defence measures if Cambodia continued its actions.

Local residents in Surin, a Thai border province, sought refuge in concrete shelters fortified with sandbags amid the unceasing exchange of gunfire and explosions.

Advertisement

The Cambodian foreign ministry described Thailand's air strikes as "unprovoked" and urged its neighbour to "refrain from any further provocative actions that could escalate the situation."

Phumtham Wechayachai, Thailand's acting Prime Minister, acknowledged the delicacy of the situation, stating that they have to be careful and that they will follow international law.

Meanwhile, civilians in the affected regions have been evacuated, with strict prohibitions on tourists entering the volatile border areas. The government has urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to authorities.