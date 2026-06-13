A dramatic diplomatic breakthrough appeared within reach as President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Iran are scheduled to sign a historic peace deal tomorrow, declaring the pact a “WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON” that would instantly reopen the blockaded Strait of Hormuz.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump claimed a profound shift in Tehran’s strategic ambitions. “In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement,” Trump wrote. “The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL.”

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Trump took the opportunity to draw a sharp contrast between his administration's approach and past diplomacy, specifically referencing the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). “Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had,” Trump wrote. “Unlike Obama's Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in payments to them, including 1.7 Billion Dollars in green, cold cash, no money will exchange hands.”

The momentum was amplified by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country has spearheaded intense mediation efforts alongside Qatar. Taking to X (formally twitter), Sharif delivered an optimistic assessment of the backchannel diplomacy.

“Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached,” Sharif stated, adding that “Peace has never been this close as it is now.” Pakistani officials indicated they were actively preparing for an electronic signing of the framework within the next 24 hours, to be followed by technical-level implementation talks next week.

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However, the triumphant timeline faces immediate friction from Tehran. Hours after the announcement from Islamabad, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei explicitly denied that any formal signing ceremony would take place on June 14.

Iranian state media dismissed reports of a finalized accord as premature speculation, emphasising that "nothing has been finalised" so far. While Baghaei did not rule out signing the framework — referred to as the Islamabad memorandum — in the coming days, he warned that caution is required due to the “hesitation of the other side.”

The emerging agreement outlines a performance-based framework designed to resolve the months-long conflict in West Asia. According to US officials, the deal would extend the current ceasefire by 60 days to allow for rigorous technical discussions.

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Under the proposed terms, the US would lift its strict naval blockade of Iranian ports and gradually phase in limited sanctions relief. In return, Iran would be required to halt its nuclear program, allow an intrusive inspection regime, and hand over its highly enriched uranium stockpile to the United States.

While Vice President JD Vance reinforced on X that “no funds are being released for simply signing a deal,” domestic factions within Iran remain deeply split over the concessions.

Though senior US briefers express confidence that a broad consensus exists within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran's civilian leadership, Tehran's public pushback on the Sunday timeline highlights the volatile, hour-by-hour nature of the final negotiations.