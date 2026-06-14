‘The rope, people, the rope’: Crowd screams as woman plunges to death in Brazil bungee jump

A 21-year-old woman died during a bungee jump in Brazil after she allegedly plunged more than 130 feet from a bridge when the safety rope was not attached, prompting a criminal investigation and raising fresh concerns over safety standards at adventure tourism sites.

The woman, identified locally as Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, was taking part in a bungee jumping activity at Skeleton Bridge in Brazil's Sao Paulo state when the fatal incident occurred. The jump was organised by a private company.

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Videos recorded at the scene appear to show staff escorting Maria to the edge of the bridge before releasing her, seemingly unaware that the essential safety cord had not been connected.

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Witnesses screamed 'The rope'

Footage circulating on social media captures the chaotic moments that followed.

As Maria fell from the bridge, onlookers realised something had gone terribly wrong. Witnesses can be heard shouting, "The rope, people, the rope," moments after she was released from the platform.

According to local authorities, the safety cord designed to support the jumper during the fall had not been attached to her body. The 21-year-old plunged into the ravine below before any intervention was possible.

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Emergency responders rushed to the site but could only confirm her death. Her body was later transferred to the Legal Medical Institute for examination.

Final social media post draws attention

In a tragic twist, Maria had shared photographs from the jump site shortly before the incident.

One image showed the bridge and the wristbands she received for the activity. Alongside the photograph, she wrote, "Who was the crazy person who let me come jump off a bridge?" reported the Daily Mail.

The post has since gone viral following news of her death.

Fiance was at the bridge

Local reports said Maria's fiance was present when the incident unfolded. He reportedly became unwell after learning of her death and required medical attention.

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Six people arrested

Authorities said six people were arrested at the scene as investigators began examining how the fatal lapse occurred.

The Civil Police have launched an investigation to determine whether criminal charges can be brought against those involved in organising and conducting the jump.

Investigators are expected to review safety procedures, staff responsibilities and whether established protocols were followed before Maria was allowed to jump.

Authorities seek accountability

The incident has sparked widespread concern over safety standards and oversight at adventure tourism destinations.

Limeira Mayor Murilo Flix said the city council would file a complaint with Brazil's federal government and seek accountability over safety conditions in the area.

"It is necessary to determine responsibility for the lack of access control to a federal area that has presented known risks for years and still lacks the necessary protection measures," Flix said.

As investigators work to establish how the fatal lapse occurred, the disturbing footage and Maria's final social media post have intensified scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding her death.