Holy Moly! Can you guess how much Samay Raina charges for just one reel 

India's comedy boom is paying off. At the top of the earnings chart is Samay Raina, who industry sources say charges up to ₹80 lakh for a single branded Instagram Reel, underscoring how stand-up comedians have become some of the most commercially valuable creators in the country's influencer economy.

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Samay Raina tops

Samay Raina has emerged as the highest-paid comedy creator in India, commanding as much as ₹70-80 lakh for a branded Instagram Reel, industry sources told Storyboard18.

The figures highlight how stand-up comedians have evolved from entertainers into some of the most commercially valuable creators in India's rapidly expanding influencer economy.

With over 10 million followers on Instagram, Raina reportedly charges upwards of ₹20 lakh for an Instagram Story and between ₹25-35 lakh for a static Instagram post.

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His brand collaborations include Bold Care, KFC, Flipkart, Tinder and boAt, reflecting advertisers' growing preference for comedy creators who can deliver both engagement and cultural relevance.

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'Still alive' becomes a record-breaking success

Raina's market value has also been bolstered by strong audience support. In April, he released Still Alive, a stand-up special that touched on themes such as childhood bullying, his Kashmiri Pandit identity, mental health and the fallout from one of the biggest controversies of his career.

The special has since crossed 63 million views on YouTube, making it the most-watched full-length stand-up comedy special globally based on views garnered by a single upload.

The performance came months after the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent and underscored Raina's ability to draw audiences despite intense public scrutiny.

Adding to the momentum, Raina recently confirmed the return of India's Got Latent for a second season, signalling the revival of one of India's most talked-about creator-led entertainment properties. Industry observers believe the comeback could further strengthen his position in the creator economy, where audience attention increasingly translates into brand value.

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Other top comedy creators command premium rates

Among other leading comedy creators, Abhishek Upmanyu, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Aiyyo Shraddha and Danish Sait remain among the most sought-after names for brand partnerships.

The surge in creator earnings is not limited to national stars. Marathi comedian Pranit More has emerged as one of the highest-paid regional comedy creators in the country.

More, who recently made headlines over the '₹370 biryani' controversy, has nearly 3 million followers on Instagram and reportedly charges upwards of ₹2.5 lakh for an Instagram Story, ₹4-5 lakh for a static post and more than ₹13-14 lakh for a branded Reel.

Live shows and global tours fuel growth

Industry executives say the rise in creator rates reflects a broader shift in the business of comedy over the past five years.

Audiences are increasingly willing to pay for live comedy experiences, from intimate club performances to large-format arena shows, reducing creators' dependence on digital platforms alone.

International touring has also become a major source of revenue. Demand from Indian diaspora audiences across North America, Europe and other markets has created opportunities for comedians to build profitable global circuits.

While earnings vary depending on venue economics and scale, industry insiders note that major tours are often planned eight months to a year in advance.