Trump holds off Iran strike after Qatar, Saudi, UAE leaders intervene; deal possible, he says

A scheduled American military strike on Iran has been put on hold, and the calls that stopped it came from three Gulf leaders in quick succession. US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had each personally urged him to delay the planned attack, citing ongoing negotiations with Tehran.

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In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump made his position plain: "I have been asked to hold off on our planned military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran," adding that any agreement reached would ensure "NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN."

Trump framed the decision as a gesture of respect toward what he called "Great Leaders and Allies" nations that have themselves borne the brunt of Iranian strikes in recent months, which Tehran says are directed at US military assets and the allies sheltering them. The fact that all three Gulf powers approached Trump together carries weight in itself. Despite their own differing approaches toward Iran, they appear united in trying to prevent a full military rupture between Washington and Tehran.

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The pause, however, comes with an explicit warning attached. Trump said he had instructed Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Joint Chiefs Chairman General Daniel Caine, and the broader US military to remain fully prepared for a "full, large scale assault" should negotiations collapse.

Just hours after announcing the hold, Trump struck a more optimistic tone, saying there was a "very good chance" Washington could reach a deal with Iran that would prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Pakistan's mediation and Iran's revised proposal

Behind the scenes, Pakistan has been working to keep diplomatic channels open. Islamabad has delivered a revised 14-point Iranian peace proposal to Washington through diplomatic backchannels, according to Reuters. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that Tehran's updated position had been conveyed to Washington through Pakistani mediation, though he declined to share details publicly. Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that the latest proposal again centres on 14 points focused on ending the war.

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The White House, however, is not convinced. A senior US official told Axios that the revised proposal is not a meaningful improvement and falls short of what Washington considers sufficient.

The unresolved core disputes

The diplomatic activity is taking place against a backdrop of entrenched disagreements on the issues that matter most. The US has shown limited openness to allowing Iran to continue peaceful nuclear activity under IAEA supervision, while disputes over sanctions relief, frozen Iranian assets, and security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz remain unresolved.

Iran, for its part, has refused to yield on uranium enrichment rights. It has demanded compensation for war damages, guarantees against future military strikes, and the removal of restrictions on Iranian oil exports and ports.

Iran: Dialogue, but not on our knees

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sought to address the domestic optics of engaging in talks, posting on X that dialogue does not amount to surrender. He said Iran would enter any negotiations "with dignity" and "authority" while preserving the nation's rights, adding that his government would continue to serve the people "with logic and with all our might" and safeguard the interests and honour of Iran.