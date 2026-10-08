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Trump says US will not attack Iran before November 3 midterm elections, blockade to continue

Trump says US will not attack Iran before November 3 midterm elections, blockade to continue

Trump said discussions with Iran were progressing but made clear that the economic pressure on the country would remain in place

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 10:07 PM IST
Trump says US will not attack Iran before November 3 midterm elections, blockade to continueUS President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said the United States would not launch military strikes against Iran before the November 3 midterm elections. He, however, said Washington would maintain its blockade of Iranian oil shipments.

Trump said discussions with Iran were progressing but made clear that the economic pressure on the country would remain in place. "We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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"I want to make it clear to everybody that, while Iran is in very bad condition, both Economically and Militarily, and while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, with Oil flowing in Record Numbers of Barrels through the Hormuz Strait (22 Million Barrels, last night alone, with not one barrel coming from, or going to, Iran!), we will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd," he added.

Earlier today, Axios reported that the Pentagon had been directed to prepare for possible strikes against Iranian nuclear, military and energy infrastructure.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil supplies passed before the war, remains central to the dispute between Washington and Tehran.

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Iran has insisted that normal shipping through the waterway cannot resume until conditions agreed during earlier negotiations are fulfilled. Washington has maintained pressure on Iranian oil exports.

On October 4, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Tehran would not reopen the strait until seven conditions outlined in a June agreement were met. Iran has also maintained that it will not abandon its right to uranium enrichment, another major obstacle to a permanent agreement.

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Published on: Oct 8, 2026 10:07 PM IST
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