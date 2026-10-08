Trump says US will not attack Iran before November 3 midterm elections, blockade to continue

"I want to make it clear to everybody that, while Iran is in very bad condition, both Economically and Militarily, and while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, with Oil flowing in Record Numbers of Barrels through the Hormuz Strait (22 Million Barrels, last night alone, with not one barrel coming from, or going to, Iran!), we will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd," he added.

Earlier today, Axios reported that the Pentagon had been directed to prepare for possible strikes against Iranian nuclear, military and energy infrastructure.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil supplies passed before the war, remains central to the dispute between Washington and Tehran.

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Iran has insisted that normal shipping through the waterway cannot resume until conditions agreed during earlier negotiations are fulfilled. Washington has maintained pressure on Iranian oil exports.

On October 4, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Tehran would not reopen the strait until seven conditions outlined in a June agreement were met. Iran has also maintained that it will not abandon its right to uranium enrichment, another major obstacle to a permanent agreement.