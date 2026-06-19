UK PM Keir Starmer faces pressure for ‘orderly exit’ as succession talks gather pace: Report

UK Prime Minister and Labour leader Keir Starmer is reportedly confronting growing calls within the party to consider a leadership transition as speculation intensifies over potential successors.

According to a report by The Guardian, senior Labour figures are increasingly discussing how a change at the top could be managed without triggering a damaging internal battle. The pressure follows the strong performance of Andy Burnham in the Makerfield by-election, a result that has emboldened critics of Starmer’s leadership and sparked fresh debate about Labour’s future direction.

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According to the report, the allies of Burnham are privately urging Health Secretary Wes Streeting not to mount a rival leadership bid should a contest emerge. Supporters of Burnham fear that multiple challengers could divide backing among those seeking change, potentially strengthening Starmer’s position or leading to a prolonged internal struggle.

Burnham’s backers increasingly view him as the strongest candidate to unite different wings of the party and respond to voter concerns after a series of political setbacks. While Streeting has also been mentioned as a possible future leader, some Labour figures believe the party would benefit from rallying behind a single alternative candidate if pressure on Starmer continues to build.

Despite the speculation, Starmer has signalled he has no intention of stepping aside voluntarily. The Guardian reported that he is prepared to fight any leadership challenge, arguing that a contested battle could destabilise both the government and the Labour Party at a critical political moment.

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Burnham has not formally declared an interest in the leadership but has used his recent electoral success to call for a renewed vision for Britain, focused on economic growth, public services and regional investment. His growing profile has placed him at the centre of conversations about Labour’s future, even as party leaders publicly insist their focus remains on governing.

With tensions rising inside Labour, discussions over succession planning and the possibility of an orderly transition are expected to intensify in the coming days, leaving Starmer facing one of the most significant leadership tests of his premiership, The Guardian reported.