UN reimposes sanctions on Iran, freezing assets and targeting missile program

The United Nations reimposed sanctions on Iran early Sunday over its nuclear program, adding fresh pressure on the country’s struggling economy.

The sanctions will freeze Iranian assets abroad, block arms deals with Tehran and restrict development of its ballistic missile program. The move came through a mechanism known as “snapback,” included in Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Iran’s economy is already under strain, with its currency, the rial, at a record low and food prices rising sharply. Basic items like meat, rice and other staples have become increasingly difficult for many to afford.

At the same time, tensions remain high after Israel’s war with Iran in June, which saw U.S. strikes on nuclear sites. Missile bases damaged in that conflict are now being rebuilt, raising fears of renewed fighting. Activists also warn of growing repression, with rights groups reporting that Iran has executed more than 1,000 people so far this year, the highest number since 1988.

Sina, a father of a 12-year-old boy who shared only his first name for fear of reprisals, said life today feels tougher than during the 1980s Iran-Iraq war. “For as long as I can remember, we’ve been struggling with economic hardship, and every year it’s worse than the last. For my generation, it’s always either too late or too early, our dreams are slipping away,” he told The Associated Press.

France, Germany and the United Kingdom triggered the snapback mechanism 30 days ago after Iran restricted monitoring of its nuclear program and blocked International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors. They said on Sunday that Iran has not given inspectors access to its nuclear sites or accounted for its stockpile of enriched uranium.

Iran maintains its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. But the IAEA and Western governments say Tehran had an organized weapons program until 2003. The country still holds uranium enriched up to 60%, close to the 90% needed for weapons.

Russia and China opposed the sanctions, but the snapback process cannot be vetoed. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the mechanism a “trap” for Iran.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed the move, calling it “an act of decisive global leadership.” He said diplomacy was still possible, but added, “For that to happen, Iran must accept direct talks.”

Kelsey Davenport of the Arms Control Association warned the situation was risky. “Given the knowledge Iran has, given the materials that remain in Iran, that’s a very dangerous assumption,” she said of hopes Tehran will return to talks. She added that without IAEA inspections, “The U.S. or Israel could use the lack of inspections as a pretext for further strikes.”

Food prices in Iran have soared since the June war. Government data put annual inflation at 34.5% in June, while essential food costs rose more than 50%. But prices in markets are often higher: rice is up over 80%, butter has nearly doubled, and beans have tripled in a year.