‘Unaware of facts’: Beijing denies link between its rare earths restrictions and Pakistan’s gift to Trump

Responding to speculations that China ramped up restrictions on exports of rare earth after Pakistani leaders presented the precious metals to US President Donald Trump, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said it was not true.

Jian said the export controls had nothing to do with Pakistan. The spokesperson stated that Beijing’s ironclad friendship with Islamabad remained even as Pakistan developed close ties with Washington.

“The reports you mentioned are either unaware of the facts, or are based on speculation, or are intended to sow discord. They are groundless,” said the spokesperson, in a media briefing answering a question from state-run Global Times.

China last week announced further export controls for mining and processing rare-earths alleging unnamed foreign firms of using its supplies for military purposes.

Former US President Donald Trump expressed anger over Beijing's recent actions and threatened to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods.

China accounts for about 70 per cent of the world's rare-earths mining and controls nearly 90 per cent of the processing of these materials. This control gives China a near monopoly on the supply of rare-earth metals. Rare-earth metals are crucial for various modern products such as automobiles, electronics, wind energy systems, and defence equipment.

China's rare-earth metals are in high demand, with the United States, the European Union, and India being the top importers. A photo showing Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presenting a box, which reports said contained samples of rare-earth materials, has sparked speculation that China's new export control measures blaming foreign firms for misusing China's raw material exports are linked to Pakistan. Pakistan is also reported to have sent the first shipment of these metals to the US.

The spokesperson said that the box of raw stones presented to Trump by Munir were not rare-earths. “The samples that the Pakistani leaders showed and gave to the US leader are gem ores purchased by staff in Pakistan. The reported stories that you mentioned are either misinformed or invented, or even designed to drive a wedge between China and Pakistan. They are just baseless,” he said.

The spokesperson stated that China's recently introduced export control measures are a legitimate step by the government to improve its export control system in line with laws and regulations. He added that the measures aim to better protect world peace and regional stability and to meet non-proliferation and other international obligations.

“From what I’ve learned, the two countries have been in communication on Pakistan-US mining cooperation. Pakistan stressed that its business with the US will never harm China’s interests or its cooperation with China,” Lin said.