Under ₹7,000 a day: This Vietnamese town just beat Bali, Cape Town for best-value getaway for 2025

Hoi An, the picturesque riverside town in central Vietnam, has been ranked the world’s best-value long-haul destination for winter travellers, according to the UK’s Post Office Travel Money Long Haul Holiday Report 2025, published by The Sun.

The study compared the cost of everyday holiday essentials across 30 popular destinations — including meals, drinks, suncream, and local transport — to determine where tourists can stretch their budgets the furthest.

Advertisement

Hoi An topped the list, with a typical basket of basic holiday items costing just £58.81 (around ₹7,000). A three-course dinner for two with wine is priced at roughly £40 (₹4,800), while a local beer costs only £1.23 (₹150).

Beyond affordability, Hoi An is famed for its cobbled streets, lantern-lit riverside, and serene beaches, attracting travellers seeking both cultural charm and wallet-friendly options.

Asia dominated this year’s rankings, securing seven of the top 10 spots. Former chart-topper Cape Town, South Africa, ranked second with an average spend of £64.28 (₹7,700), followed by Bali, Indonesia at £67.79 (₹8,100), Mombasa, Kenya at £68.33 (₹8,200), and Tokyo, Japan at £68.61 (₹8,200).

Other destinations in the top ten include Colombo (Sri Lanka), Penang (Malaysia), Delhi (India), Phuket (Thailand), and Santiago (Chile).

Several Southeast Asian hotspots saw notable price drops over the past year — Penang’s prices fell 18.6%, and Phuket’s by 14.1%, making the region even more appealing for value-conscious travellers.

Advertisement

Laura Plunkett, head of travel money at the Post Office, said, “Winter travellers have plenty to look forward to, especially in the Far East. Falling local prices and favourable exchange rates mean your money goes further.”