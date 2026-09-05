US debt hits $40 trillion: Why India should worry about rising yields, rupee and capital flows now

History shows the US has repeatedly developed new financing tools when conventional methods came under strain. During the Civil War, new banking rules created bond buyers and nationwide campaigns turned government debt into a retail product. In 1895, private financiers helped replenish the Treasury’s gold reserves. World War II saw war bonds mobilise millions of savers, while the Federal Reserve capped yields. Later, Treasury introduced market-based auctions and foreign-currency bonds to manage financing and defend the dollar.

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Why does the US debt matter?

According to expert Ankush Prajapati's X post, a key concern is the rising cost of financing such a large debt burden. US Treasury yields have moved higher even as the Federal Reserve rate has remained steady at 3.50%, after reaching 3.75% earlier in 2026.

As of August 18, the two-year Treasury yield stood at 3.76%, while the 10-year and 30-year yields were 4.71% and 5.28%, respectively. Higher yields mean the US government has to offer greater returns to investors to finance its borrowing.

As per experts, rising yields are currently being driven by concerns around Treasury supply and fiscal pressures rather than expectations of immediate rate hikes.

The fiscal position is another warning sign. In July 2026, US government receipts stood at $334 billion, against outlays of $766.3 billion, resulting in a monthly deficit of $432.3 billion. Cumulatively, the deficit for the first 10 months of FY2026 stood at $1.799 trillion, already above the full FY2025 deficit of $1.629 trillion.

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US Debt Hits $40 Trillion. Why Should India Care? pic.twitter.com/uhlSVCLSiC — Ankush Prajapati (@Mf360WW) September 3, 2026

How can this affect India?

One of the first channels is foreign capital flows and the rupee. The infographic shows foreign portfolio investors had recorded a net outflow of $5.7 billion from India in Q2 FY26. Sustained higher US Treasury yields could make dollar-denominated assets more attractive relative to emerging-market investments, potentially putting pressure on capital flows into India.

The second channel is the Indian bond market. Higher global yields can increase the return investors demand from Indian bonds. The infographic cites the 10-year India-US yield spread as an indicator to monitor for changes in relative bond-market appeal.

A third impact could come through the external sector. India remains exposed to movements in the dollar, commodity prices and global trade. The infographic highlights an April 2026 merchandise trade deficit of $28.4 billion and notes that oil and gold import pressures can make the external sector more vulnerable.

Higher global funding costs can also affect Indian companies and banks. If international borrowing becomes more expensive, corporate funding costs could rise, while liquidity conditions may become tighter.

Is a US debt crisis imminent?

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The infographic suggests the immediate concern is not necessarily a US default. The US Treasury continually rolls over maturing debt rather than repaying it like a household. It puts the average maturity of US debt at about 5.9 years, with roughly one-third maturing within a year.

The bigger concern is therefore rollover and financing risk—whether investor demand remains strong enough to absorb the growing supply of US Treasuries without pushing yields significantly higher.

For India, the $40 trillion figure is therefore less about the headline number and more about what happens to US yields, the dollar, global capital flows and financing costs. These are the channels through which America’s fiscal pressures can eventually reach Indian investors, businesses and the broader economy.