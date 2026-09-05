Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
US debt hits $40 trillion: Why India should worry about rising yields, rupee and capital flows now

US debt hits $40 trillion: Why India should worry about rising yields, rupee and capital flows now

The US government’s debt has crossed the $40 trillion mark, raising concerns over rising Treasury yields, global borrowing costs and investor appetite for US assets. For India, the impact could be felt through the rupee, foreign capital flows, bond yields and the cost of external financing.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 5, 2026 3:40 AM IST
US debt hits $40 trillion: Why India should worry about rising yields, rupee and capital flows nowUS public debt outstanding stood at $40.03 trillion on August 18, 2026, comprising $32.28 trillion of debt held by the public and $7.75 trillion of intragovernmental holdings.

The US government’s outstanding public debt has crossed the $40 trillion mark, raising concerns about borrowing costs, Treasury yields and the sustainability of America’s fiscal position. For India, the implications could extend beyond global markets, affecting the rupee, foreign capital flows, bond yields, imports and corporate borrowing costs.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to the data, US public debt outstanding stood at $40.03 trillion on August 18, 2026, comprising $32.28 trillion of debt held by the public and $7.75 trillion of intragovernmental holdings. The debt has more than doubled from $19.94 trillion in January 2017.

History shows the US has repeatedly developed new financing tools when conventional methods came under strain. During the Civil War, new banking rules created bond buyers and nationwide campaigns turned government debt into a retail product. In 1895, private financiers helped replenish the Treasury’s gold reserves. World War II saw war bonds mobilise millions of savers, while the Federal Reserve capped yields. Later, Treasury introduced market-based auctions and foreign-currency bonds to manage financing and defend the dollar.

Advertisement

Why does the US debt matter?

According to expert Ankush Prajapati's X post, a key concern is the rising cost of financing such a large debt burden. US Treasury yields have moved higher even as the Federal Reserve rate has remained steady at 3.50%, after reaching 3.75% earlier in 2026.

As of August 18, the two-year Treasury yield stood at 3.76%, while the 10-year and 30-year yields were 4.71% and 5.28%, respectively. Higher yields mean the US government has to offer greater returns to investors to finance its borrowing.

As per experts, rising yields are currently being driven by concerns around Treasury supply and fiscal pressures rather than expectations of immediate rate hikes.

The fiscal position is another warning sign. In July 2026, US government receipts stood at $334 billion, against outlays of $766.3 billion, resulting in a monthly deficit of $432.3 billion. Cumulatively, the deficit for the first 10 months of FY2026 stood at $1.799 trillion, already above the full FY2025 deficit of $1.629 trillion.

Advertisement

How can this affect India?

One of the first channels is foreign capital flows and the rupee. The infographic shows foreign portfolio investors had recorded a net outflow of $5.7 billion from India in Q2 FY26. Sustained higher US Treasury yields could make dollar-denominated assets more attractive relative to emerging-market investments, potentially putting pressure on capital flows into India.

The second channel is the Indian bond market. Higher global yields can increase the return investors demand from Indian bonds. The infographic cites the 10-year India-US yield spread as an indicator to monitor for changes in relative bond-market appeal.

A third impact could come through the external sector. India remains exposed to movements in the dollar, commodity prices and global trade. The infographic highlights an April 2026 merchandise trade deficit of $28.4 billion and notes that oil and gold import pressures can make the external sector more vulnerable.

Higher global funding costs can also affect Indian companies and banks. If international borrowing becomes more expensive, corporate funding costs could rise, while liquidity conditions may become tighter.

Is a US debt crisis imminent?

Advertisement

The infographic suggests the immediate concern is not necessarily a US default. The US Treasury continually rolls over maturing debt rather than repaying it like a household. It puts the average maturity of US debt at about 5.9 years, with roughly one-third maturing within a year.

The bigger concern is therefore rollover and financing risk—whether investor demand remains strong enough to absorb the growing supply of US Treasuries without pushing yields significantly higher.

For India, the $40 trillion figure is therefore less about the headline number and more about what happens to US yields, the dollar, global capital flows and financing costs. These are the channels through which America’s fiscal pressures can eventually reach Indian investors, businesses and the broader economy.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 5, 2026 3:40 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more