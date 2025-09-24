US, EU engaging in trade with Russia themselves: China responds to Trump’s ‘primary funders of Ukraine war’ comment

Beijing called out the US’ duplicity after President Donald Trump called India and China "primary funders" of the Ukraine war as they purchased Russian oil. China, in its response, showed the mirror to the US and the European Union, who have continued their trade with Moscow, and also maintained the blame on New Delhi and Beijing.

Addressing a media briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, said Beijing will take countermeasures to safeguard its interests if its normal trade with Russia is obstructed.

“An overwhelming number of countries, including the US and EU, are engaging in trade with Russia,” said Guo, adding that Chinese and Russian companies’ normal exchanges and cooperation are in line with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules and market principles. Beijing’s actions are not targeted against any third party and should not be interfered with and influenced, said the official.

China has always maintained an “objective and just position” and called for peace when it came to the Ukraine war, said Beijing.

India had also repeatedly called out Washington and EU for continuing their trade with Moscow, but steering the narrative to portray as if New Delhi and Beijing are responsible for the war. The Ministry of External Affairs pointed out that while the Europe-Russia trade includes energy, fertilisers, mining products, chemicals, iron and steel, and machinery and transport equipment, the US continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, fertilisers, as well as chemicals.

WHAT TRUMP SAID AT UNGA

"China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil,” said Trump. In his address, Trump criticised NATO countries for not cutting off much Russian energy and energy products. He said, "Think of it, they're funding the war against themselves. Who the hell ever heard of that one?"

Trump added that if Russia is not ready to make a deal to end the war, the US is prepared to impose a strong round of tariffs to stop the bloodshed quickly. He called on European nations to join the US in adopting the same measures, emphasising that Europe is much closer to the conflict.

He said it was embarrassing that European countries continue to buy oil and gas from Russia while fighting against it. Trump said he was ready to discuss the matter with European nations gathered at the UN and expressed his intention to speak openly and truthfully about the issue.