US immigration: Supreme Court clears way for asylum limits, delivering Trump a major border victory

For years, the question confronting migrants at the US-Mexico border was simple but life-altering: How long must you wait before America lets you ask for protection?

On June 25, the US Supreme Court delivered an answer that could reshape that journey for thousands. In a ruling that strengthens President Donald Trump's hand on immigration, the court cleared the way for the federal government to once again restrict how many asylum seekers can approach official border crossings each day.

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The decision marks another significant legal victory for Trump as his administration pushes a tougher approach to immigration during his second term. At the heart of the case was a technical legal dispute with major real-world consequences: Does a migrant standing at a border crossing, waiting to be processed, already count as having "arrived" in the United States?

The Supreme Court's conservative majority said no.

In a 6-3 ruling, the court concluded that federal immigration law does not require authorities to immediately process every asylum seeker who reaches a port of entry. Instead, officials can limit access when facilities lack capacity, allowing the government to control the flow of applicants.

That interpretation effectively revives the legal foundation for "metering" — a policy that became one of the defining features of Trump's first-term border strategy.

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Under metering, US authorities accept only a limited number of asylum claims each day at border crossings. Migrants who exceed that daily cap are asked to wait, often on the Mexican side of the border, until space becomes available.

Supporters describe the system as a practical response to overcrowded border facilities. Immigration officials have long argued that ports of entry operate with finite staff, holding space and processing resources, making it impossible to handle unlimited arrivals at once.

But opponents contend that the policy transforms a logistical challenge into a humanitarian one.

During its previous use, asylum seekers often spent weeks or months waiting in border cities. Human rights groups documented cases of migrants living in temporary shelters, makeshift camps or dangerous conditions while hoping for an opportunity to submit their claims. Critics argued that the policy created a bottleneck that discouraged asylum applications without formally denying them.

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The Biden administration scrapped the practice after taking office in 2021, saying it was inconsistent with America's obligations toward people seeking refuge from persecution and violence. Thursday's ruling does not automatically reinstate metering, but it removes a major legal obstacle if the Trump administration chooses to bring it back.

The sharp divide on the court reflected the broader national debate over immigration.

Beyond the immediate legal implications, the decision highlights how immigration has become one of the defining fronts in the battle between the White House, advocacy groups and the judiciary. With several other immigration disputes still working their way through the courts, Thursday's ruling may not be the final word.