US-Iran agreement nearing? Trump signals imminent decision; pushes Hormuz reopening & nuclear curbs

US President Donald Trump on May 29 signalled that a decision on the proposed Iran agreement could be imminent, saying he was heading to the White House Situation Room to make a “final determination” on the deal.

Trump outlined what he described as the key conditions of a potential agreement with Iran, saying Tehran must permanently abandon any ambition of acquiring a nuclear weapon while ensuring the immediate reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Advertisement

He said Iran would have to guarantee that it would “never have a nuclear weapon or bomb” and allow unrestricted commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz without any tolls or interference.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran must ensure the Strait remains fully open for shipping traffic in both directions and remove all remaining naval mines in the waterway. He claimed the United States had already detonated “numerous” mines during its naval operations in the region.

Trump also said vessels stranded in the Strait due to what he called an “unprecedented Naval Blockade” would now be allowed to return home as the blockade is lifted.

The US President further claimed that enriched nuclear material buried deep underground after a B-2 bomber strike 11 months ago would be unearthed and destroyed jointly by the United States, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). He asserted that only the United States and China possessed the technical capability to carry out such an operation.

Advertisement

Trump added that no money would be exchanged under the proposed arrangement “until further notice” and said several “less important” issues had already been agreed upon.

“I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination,” Trump wrote.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance told reporters that Washington and Tehran were “not there yet” on an initial agreement expected to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, extend the ceasefire and continue negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme, though he added that both sides were “very close.”

However, Iranian state media, citing a source close to the country’s negotiating team, said no agreement had been “finalized nor confirmed,” dismissing suggestions from Western sources as “incorrect.”