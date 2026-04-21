US-Iran War: JD Vance is expected to travel to Islamabad by Tuesday morning to restart negotiations with Iran on ending the ongoing war, as a fragile two-week ceasefire brokered by Donald Trump nears its deadline, according to a report by Axios. The visit follows a last-minute clearance from Iran’s supreme leader, allowing Tehran’s negotiators to attend the talks, signalling a narrow diplomatic opening at a critical moment.

Advertisement

Joining Vance will be Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff. Trump said he would love to attend in person, but did not believe his presence would be necessary. "There's going to be a meeting. They want a meeting, and they should want a meeting. And it can work out well," he said.

A deadline that keeps shifting

Trump announced the two-week ceasefire on April 7. With the window set to close on Tuesday, he told reporters the deadline had been extended, but only to Wednesday evening Washington time. "It's highly unlikely that I'd extend it," he added.

Behind the scenes, Iran was caught between pressure from the Revolutionary Guards to hold a harder line and diplomatic encouragement from Pakistani, Egyptian and Turkish mediators urging engagement. The supreme leader's clearance arrived late Monday night, but Tehran's public posture remained defiant. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei accused Washington of undermining diplomacy through ceasefire violations, while President Masoud Pezeshkian posted on X that "Iranians do not submit to force."

Advertisement

Within Tehran's own camp, however, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf broke with hardliners, criticising opponents of a deal as "extremist" actors undermining negotiations.

Hormuz, nukes and an ultimatum

On the Strait of Hormuz, Trump was unambiguous. "The Iranians desperately want it opened. I'm not opening it until a deal is signed," he said. Over the weekend, US Navy forces seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman. "I have it closed. I took their ship. I got five other ships I'll take today if I have to," Trump added.

The deeper dilemma remains Iran's nuclear programme. Trump has demanded that Tehran formally renounce nuclear weapons and surrender enriched uranium stockpiles. Iran has refused, insisting its nuclear activities are entirely peaceful. The president has threatened a new bombing campaign targeting Iranian infrastructure if no deal materialises.