US on high alert: Unidentified drones spotted over Rubio, Hegseth's residences in Washington

Unidentified drones flying over a sensitive US military installation in Washington, DC have triggered a major security response, raising concerns at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions.

Multiple drone sightings were reported over Fort Lesley J. McNair in recent days, a strategically important base that houses senior military leadership and official residences of top government officials. The base houses the residences of the United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. Authorities have yet to determine the origin or purpose of these drones, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the incident.

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Officials indicated that several drones were detected during a single night within the past 10 days, prompting immediate security measures at the base and discussions at the highest levels of government on how to respond.

Heightened alert amid global tensions

The development comes as the United States remains on elevated alert due to ongoing military activity involving the US and Israel in the Middle East, particularly strikes linked to Iran. In response to the evolving threat landscape, the US has intensified monitoring of potential risks both domestically and internationally.

Security has been stepped up not just at Fort McNair but across multiple military installations. At bases such as Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey and MacDill Air Force Base in Florida, the force protection level has been raised to "Charlie," indicating that intelligence suggests a potential threat. This is the second-highest alert level, just below "Delta," which signals an imminent or ongoing attack.

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Wider security concerns emerge

The situation has coincided with other security-related incidents at US military facilities. MacDill Air Force Base, which hosts US Central Command operations, experienced multiple lockdowns this week following separate threats, including a suspicious package and another unspecified incident that required personnel to shelter in place.

In parallel, US diplomatic missions worldwide have been instructed to urgently reassess their security posture, citing concerns about potential spillover effects from ongoing conflicts in West Asia.

Echoes of past threats

The drone sightings have also revived concerns linked to previous security threats involving unmanned aerial systems. In recent years, similar incidents have been reported near high-profile political figures and sensitive locations, particularly in the aftermath of the 2020 killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

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US officials have previously flagged potential retaliation threats from Iran after the killings of security chief Ali Larijani, raising the possibility that such aerial intrusions could be part of broader hostile surveillance, although no direct link has been established in the current case.