‘Very big things are coming’: Trump in ‘deciding mode’ as Iran sets 7 key demands

Speaking to Fox News, Trump outlined three distinct paths forward for Washington, ranging from total destruction to economic isolation or a negotiated settlement.

“My question is, if and when do I blow the entire nation up? They better behave,” Trump said. He added that he is weighing a handful of strategic choices, including “wiping Iran out,” “letting them rot economically,” or striking a deal.

MUST READ | West Asia tensions: Iran hands 7 terms to US via Qatar, warns of all-out war if Trump rejects deal

Trump claimed that certain Iranian leaders are “hiding like rats,” making it difficult to find anyone capable of negotiating a resolution. However, ahead of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York, Trump indicated he would “probably be open” to a potential meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is scheduled to attend the annual gathering alongside a senior delegation.

Advertisement

The diplomatic deadlock persists despite Tehran quietly sending a list of seven conditions to Washington through Qatari mediators to end the conflict and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Key Iranian demands include a complete end to the naval blockade, the release of frozen assets, and a halt to hostilities across all fronts.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s chief negotiator and parliament speaker, reaffirmed on state television that until US commitments are honored, "it will be impossible to return to the situation from before the negotiations and to an open strait."

DON'T MISS | Hormuz crisis exposed the world's energy weak spots: Why the next shock could hurt more

Meanwhile, security regional alerts surged over the weekend after Iran-backed Houthi forces launched a ballistic missile targeting Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, which Saudi air defenses intercepted near the international airport. Addressing the broader regional crossfire, Trump noted that the US remains in contact with the Houthis and claimed the group has agreed not to target American personnel.

Advertisement

With US embassies across the Middle East issuing heightened security alerts for American citizens due to potential unforeseen escalation, the administration continues studying potential military responses.